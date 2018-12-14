Today in New Delhi, India
Rajasthan assembly election: Sea of supporters to welcome Gehlot as speculations Chief Minister’s name continues

As no formal announcement was made on the name of the chief minister for Rajasthan, speculation continued as the time passed by.

rajasthan elections Updated: Dec 14, 2018 08:12 IST
Nikita Bishnoi
Nikita Bishnoi
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
rajasthan assembly election,mood at gehlot residence,CM face of Rajasthan
Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Even as mystery over the name of Rajasthan’s next chief minister continues, scores of people gathered outside Congress leader Ashok Gehlot’s residence here and at Jaipur airport to give him a warm welcome when he returns from Delhi.

Gehlot is one of chief ministerial aspirants.

Gehlot’s supporters are with bouquets, garlands and party flags and occasionally shouting slogans in his name and the Congress.

“The time to see him is coming near. Anytime soon he will come out of the exit gate. We are happy that he will become the chief minister since now we will not have to worry about casteism. A person, who is well connected to the earth, is going to become the chief minister,” said Mahesh Saini, a supporter waiting outside the airport.

As no formal announcement was made on the name of the chief minister, speculation continued as the time passed by.

“Ashok Gehlot is the leader whom people trust the most. We all have gathered here out of trust and love for him. Although, it has not been formally announced but we are sure that Gehlot will be the next chief minister. We are ready to wait for as long as required to see our leader and give him a very warm welcome as he lands in Jaipur,” said Gurdayal Singh.

At the former chief minister’s residence, a similar excitement among Gehlot supporters was visible and some newly elected MLAs are also waiting for him.

Road outside the residence was jam packed, similar to porch and the inside premises. Banners and poster congratulating Gehlot by various organisations were hung at the walls of the premises.

Several MLAs of the Congress as well as Independent MLAs were present at his residence.

“I had been waiting since 12 noon, I am ready to wait for long. First of all, I will give him a warm welcome and then will talk about the things I want him to know about the developmental issues in our constituency. He is a down to earth person and listens to everybody,” said Dinu Khan, a supporter who waited for more than seven hours at his residence.

“The more we wait, the sweeter will be the meeting. Politics is an experience business and there could been no better person to be the chief minister than Gehlot. People of the state like Gehlot,” said Anjum Khan, a female supporter at his residence.

Speculation is rife that Gehlot might arrive in Jaipur at midnight on Thursday.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 07:27 IST

