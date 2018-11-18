Rajasthan assembly elections 2018: Amit Shah to interact with youths on November 21 in Jaipur

BJP president Amit Shah will hold talks with youths of poll-bound Rajasthan on November 21 in Jaipur, Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said on Sunday.

The main event will be held at Tagore School auditorium in Jaipur where nearly 4,000 youths will participate. The event will be live streamed and Shah will take questions from youths present there and also from those at six other locations — Bharatpur, Udaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bikaner, Rathore said at a press conference in Jaipur.

Apart from these places, town hall meetings will be held in other 200 locations across the state where youths will be present, Rathore said, adding questions from youths who will be present at these locations will be registered beforehand and they will not be able to ask question during the programme.

“India is emerging as a strong nation due to the vision and energy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Youths understand this. Social media has brought awareness among people on issues, be it political or any other. BJP has always has held dialogues with youths and therefore, the party present is going to communicate with the state’s youths on November 21,” he said.

Rathore said that questions can be asked through social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. Assembly polls in Rajasthan will be held on December 7.

First Published: Nov 18, 2018 14:19 IST