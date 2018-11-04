Rajasthan assembly elections 2018: Retd, serving IPS officials vie for tickets from Congress

Four retired and an on-duty IPS officer are knocking at the Congress doors for the party ticket to contest the assembly elections, to be held on December 7.

Among them are retired IPS officer IG Hari Prasad Sharma, who in the past has hold important positions in different police ranges and districts. Sharma, who took voluntarily retirement four days back, has submitted his candidature from the Phulera assembly constituency falling under Jaipur rural.

Born in Renwal village of Phulera town, Sharma claims that he has been serving the people for the past 20 years. “There are fewer chances that I will get offer from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP); that’s why I am demanding ticket from the Congress,” he said, adding that for him “serving the people of the town is more important.”

Another IPS officer Madan Meghwal, currently posted as superintendent of police at the crime branch of Rajasthan police, is also keen to fight on a Congress ticket from Khajulwala constituency. Meghwal said: “A government servant has to serve between the lines, while a public servant frames those lines. If my name is announced, I am ready to take voluntary retirement from the services.”

IPS officer Sawai Singh Choudhary, who retired from the post of DIG , training, is also preparing to contest the polls from Nagaur. Son of ex-MLA from Nagaur, Maharam Choudhray, Singh said the history will be repeated. “My father in past defeated Hazi Mohammad, the father of current MLA Habibur Khan and I will defeat Habibur Khan in the coming elections,” he said.

Liaquat Ali Khan, a retired IPS officer and former chairman of the state waqf board, is also preparing to contest the elections from Mandawa. He expressed confidence of winning the elections. “After retiring from the post of IGP in 2006, I joined Congress in 2007 and from then I have dedicated my life for the people ,” Khan said.

Retired IPS officer Ramdev Singh Khairwa said he is also fighting on the Congress ticket for Khandela seat. “It has always been my motive to infuse the political consciousness among people of Khandela along with encouraging the tradition of joint family,” Khairwa said.

