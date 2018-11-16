Today in New Delhi, India
Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria files nomination for assembly polls

Addressing a public meeting at Bank Tiraha area of Udaipur on Thursday, Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria highlighted the work done by the BJP in the past five years and promised to work for the benefit of the society.

rajasthan elections Updated: Nov 16, 2018 16:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Udaipur
Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria is contesting the state assembly elections from Udaipur seat. (HT File )

Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday filed his nomination from Udaipur assembly constituency. He has been winning the seat for the past three elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Bank Tiraha area of the city on Thursday, he highlighted the work done by his party in the past five years and promised to work for the benefit of the society. Kataria was accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including MP Arjun Lal Meena, and nominees from various constituencies.

The event also saw Kataria and Dharam Narayan Joshi, who was nominated from Mavli constituency, come together. Kataria and Joshi were rivals for a long time.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 16:06 IST

