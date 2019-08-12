11-year-old trampled to death by elephant in Jharkhand’s Gumla district

ranchi

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 15:29 IST

An 11-year-old girl was trampled to death by an elephant on Saturday night in Gumla district, forest officials said.

The incident took place at Majhkera Pahantoli village under Basia police station limits. The deceased was identified as Amrita Tirkey, a student of class four.

“A herd of three elephants reside in a forest at Basia. They travel between Basia to Palkot on regular basis. On Saturday night, one of the three elephants, entered the Mahkera village, which is adjacent to the forest,” said Srikant Verma, Gumla divisional forest officer (DFO)

As per the report Verma received from the officials, a sub-adult elephant entered the village around 12.30 at night. “The jumbo might have smelled paddy from the house of Amrit, who was at home with her parents. The elephant attacked the home from the side of the kitchen. The girl opened the door and tried to flee,” the DFO said, adding that since it was raining and there was no electricity in the village, she could not identify the location of the elephant and came in front of it.

The elephant lifted her with its trunk and slammed her on the ground and trampled her to death, forest officials said.

The villagers said Bhora Tirkey, Amrita’s father, had heard the sound of the approaching elephant. “As the elephant started pushing the wall from the kitchen side, Bhora opened the door for all family members in the house to flee. But while fleeing, Amrita reached near the elephant due to darkness,”a villager said.

The villagers are living in panic, as the elephant moved towards the nearby forest. They fear that the jumbo might again raid the village on Sunday night.

The forest department handed over Rs 20,000 to the victim’s family. The remaining Rs 3.80 lakh will be credited in Bhora’s account within two months, forest officials said.

