25-year-old raped in Jharkhand’s Giridih, set on fire; accused held

Giridih police have arrested a man on Sunday who allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman and set her on fire on Saturday night.

Victim is a mother of three-year-old girl and has been fighting for life in Giridih Sadar hospital. She has sustained 50% burns and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

Bengabad police station-in-charge Binod Kumar Singh said, accused Chotu Das has been arrested and was sent to jail after he was produced before the court of chief judicial magistrate Giridih .

Case has been filed with Bengabad police station against Chotu, who was accused of rape and attempt to kill on basis of the victim’s statement.

Victim in her statement told the police that while she was sleeping in her house along with her daughter, accused Chotu Das managed to enter her house during late night and raped her. When the victim threatened to expose him, Chotu not only threatened to kill her but set her ablaze after pouring kerosene oil on her and escaped.

Neighbours, who heard loud screaming, immediately reached the spot and saved the victim. However, she could be admitted to Sadar Hospital only when her mother- in-law, who had gone to attend a marriage in neighbouring village, returned on Sunday afternoon.

Bengabad OC- in-charge said, ASI AK Pandey was deputed for taking the victim’s statement and on the basis of her statement, accused Chotu Das was arrested and sent to jail, he said.

