Cabinet clears Jharkhand’s first ST commission

The Jharkhand cabinet on Thursday gave its approval for the constitution of the Jharkhand State Commission for scheduled tribes (ST), a decision taken 18 years after the creation of the state, which has a sizeable (26%) ST population.

The commission would be vested with the duty to participate and advise in the planning of socio-economic development programmes for STs and to evaluate the progress of their development. The commission would have a chairperson, a vice-chairperson, and three full time members (including one woman member) for a fixed tenure of three years.

Govt to provide Rs 150 bonus in addition to MSP in Kharif crops

The Cabinet also assented to granting a bonus of Rs 150 per quintal to farmers, in addition to the Union government’s minimum support price (MSP) for the procurement of 2018-19 Kharif crops. The Centre has fixed Rs 1,750 per quintal as the MSP. “The Cabinet approved the disbursement of Rs 52 crore for granting bonus,” said cabinet and co-ordination department secretary SKG Rahate, sharing the details of the nine decisions approved on Thursday.

MoU for setting up Dhalbhumgarh airport approved

The Cabinet granted its approval to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) recently inked between the state government and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) for setting up of the Dhalbhumgarh airport (Jamshedpur International Airport) in East Singhbhum district. It also gave its consent to the joint venture agreement for smooth functioning of the airport.

According to the memorandum, AAI would make capex (capital investment) to the tune of Rs 100 crore to initially develop the Dhalbhumgarh airport on 240 acres of government land, with the capacity to accommodate the landing and take-off by 72-seater ATR-72 aircraft.

The entire project will be completed in two phases: in the first phase, it will be developed on 240 acres for ATR-72 aircraft; in the second phase, another 300 acres will be added to expand the runways to accommodate Boeing and Airbus supersonic jumbo jets.

Operational cost and losses, if any, will be borne by the state government for first 10 years. Afterwards, the same will be shared between AAI and the state government on their equity basis in the joint venture agreement.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 11:40 IST