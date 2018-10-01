Five dead, one critical after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Ranchi

At least five people died and one was taken ill after allegedly consuming ‘spurious’ liquor at Hatma village under Gonda police station limits of Ranchi on Sunday. The Gonda police confirmed the deaths and hospitalisation of a 68-year-old lady.

The deceased were identified as Paras Thakur (70), Pintu Thakur (30), Ashok Mirdha (60), Vijay Mirdha (40) and Billu Mirdha (50). Phulmani Devi (68) was admitted to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) with symptoms of alcohol poisoning where her condition was reported to be critical.

The place of incident is around 1 km from Jharkhand chief minister’s residence. It was learnt that one of the deceased, Vijay was working in the CM’s House as a sweeper while the father-son duo of Paras and Pintu Thakur were barbers working in a saloon in the vicinity. The others were daily wage workers.

“The police took the bodies in possession around 11am when the family members of the victims were taking them for performing last rites. The bodies were sent to RIMS for postmortem,” said a local who lives in Hatma village.

“Two of the deceased, Ashok and Billu, died after allegedly consuming the spurious liquor. They had symptoms of blurred vision and vomiting,” said additional director general of police RK Mallick after talking to the family members of the victims. The viscera report along with the post mortem report will reveal the actual cause of the deaths, he added.

Mallick quoting RIMS director RK Shrivastava said Phulmani Devi’s condition has deteriorated. The RIMS authorities have assured that the doctors were taking all possible steps to stabilize her health.

“Once she is stable, we can look into her medical history and other details,” he said.

He said the suspicion of spurious liquor cannot be ruled out as a possible cause of the deaths, but there could be other reasons as well. “We have to wait for the post mortem report to confirm whether the five died after consuming hooch,” said Anish Gupta, senior superintendent of police.

The police said earlier there were several raids in the area on reports of hooch being sold there. The police said it had acted upon tip-offs and initiated actions in the locality.

Sunday’s incident was almost a replay of the 2017 hooch tragedy in which fifteen persons, including two JAP jawans, had died in Ranchi after consuming illicit liquor in September. One senior JAP constable Gautam Thapa was arrested with 240 bottles of liquors and sent to jail for selling liquor.

In August this year, a local court awarded rigorous imprisonment to hooch manufacturer Prahlad Singhania, hooch trader Indrabhan Thapa and JAP jawan Gautam Thapa, who also used to manage Indrabhan’s business.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 15:10 IST