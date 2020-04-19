e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Five more Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, count rises to 38

Five more Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, count rises to 38

According to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, Director D K Singh four samples have tested positive.

ranchi Updated: Apr 19, 2020 21:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ranchi
Deserted view of Sadar hospital during lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ranchi.
Deserted view of Sadar hospital during lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Ranchi.(Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

Five more people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Jharkhand, taking the total number of cases in the state to 38, officials said on Sunday.

Three people have tested positive in Ranchi district while one person each tested positive in Dhanbad and Simdega districts, they said.

According to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, Director D K Singh four samples have tested positive.

The officials said that while three people are from different places in Ranchi district, one hails from Simdega district.

A news report quoting Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar said the samples of a railway trackman working with the East Central Railways tested positive for the disease on Saturday.

The man, a resident of a Railway Colony in Hirapur area, was being treated at the Divisional Railway Hospital here for fever, he said.

He had visited his in-laws’ house at Chas in neighbouring Bokaro district to meet his pregnant wife and returned to Dhanbad on a bicycle on March 26. He complained of fever the next day, health officials said.

The first positive case in Dhanbad district was reported in Kumardhubi in Gyarahkhund block near the West Bengal border on April 8.

The total number of cases in the state was 38, which includes two deaths, one each in Ranchi and Bokaro districts, an official said.

Ranchi district has the maximum number of Covid-19 cases at 21, followed by Bokaro (9), Hazaribagh, Simdega and Dhanbad (two each) and one each in Koderma and Giridih districts. PTI COR PVR RG KJ

tags
top news
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
LIVE: ‘Shopkeepers, traders deserve applause for their help’, says PM Modi
LIVE: ‘Shopkeepers, traders deserve applause for their help’, says PM Modi
Rectify deficiencies: India to Pak on collapse of Kartarpur gurdwara domes
Rectify deficiencies: India to Pak on collapse of Kartarpur gurdwara domes
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Army to manage India’s largest Covid-19 quarantine centre in Delhi
Army to manage India’s largest Covid-19 quarantine centre in Delhi
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
‘Had no choice but to pick me’: Yuvraj reveals player Dhoni really backed
Covid-19: Union health minister, wearing full protection kit, visits hospital
Covid-19: Union health minister, wearing full protection kit, visits hospital
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ranchi news