Four minors rape 13-year-old in Jharkhand

Four juveniles were handed over to the district child welfare committee on Tuesday to record their statements, a day after they were detained for allegedly raping a 13-year-old schoolgirl in Bankendri village in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, approximately 280 kilometre north east of Ranchi.

Dumka superintendent of police Kishore Kaushal said of the four minors accused of the crime, one was known to the survivor. A medical test of the girl was conducted on Monday, the police said.

“The incident occurred on Sunday around evening when the minor, a Class VII student, had gone out of her home to answer nature’s call near some bushes. The accused who were in the vicinity saw her going towards the dense foliage followed her and then committed the offence ,” said the SP.

After registering a first information report (FIR) on Sunday night, police conducted raids on the basis of the victim’s statement, said a police official from Shikaripara police station. “All the accused were apprehended on Monday,” he added.

On Tuesday, all the four minors were produced before a juvenile justice board in the district, the official said. After recording their statements, they were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

This is the second rape incident involving a minor this month in the district under the same police station limits. Earlier, on September 2, Shikaripara police had arrested a village mukhiya and two of his associates for attempting to rape 14-year-old.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 22:34 IST