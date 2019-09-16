Hemant Soren sends legal notice to CM over Rs 500 cr property allegation, seeks public apology

ranchi

Former chief minister and working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) served legal notice to chief minister Raghubar Das for levelling corruption allegation against him relating to the purchase of a land worth Rs 500 crore.

“A public apology was sought from him in seven days. He was also asked in the notice, sent through my lawyer on Saturday, to withdraw the baseless allegation. If he fails, legal action will be taken against him,” said Soren, the leader of opposition while talking to media persons at his residence.

Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das on many occasions accused JMM supremo Shibu Soren and his son Hemant Soren of usurping tribal land worth Rs 500 crore by flouting two tenancy laws.

The CM also alleged from several platforms that Soren family, who belonged to Nemra of Ramgarh district, purchased properties and land at Bokaro, Dumka, Ranchi, Sahibganj and Dhanbad districts while the Chotanapur Tenancy (CNT) Act and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy (SPT) Act prohibits a tribal to buy land outside the police station of his home.

Soren said, “Image is the vital to a person who leads public life. Chief minister has tried to tarnish my image by making these baseless allegations. If I have done anything wrong, why the Das government did not put me behind the bar when he has all the machineries in his hand.”

The BJP government set up a special investigation team (SIT) against him, he said, adding that the move is politically motivated. Soren said, “Interestingly, complaint against me was sent to SIT from the chief minister office. Now, the SIT report is with the government. I demand from the government to make the report public and take action whosoever is guilty either me or chief minister men or any other.”

Soren alleged that the chief minister hated Jharkhand tribals. “We will protest and expose BJP’s Juthtantra (lies), Loottantra (scam) and Shadyantra (conspiracy) in the state,” Soren alleged.

However, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state general secretary Deepak Prakash said, “This is nothing but an effort to move the focus of notice served by Ranchi district administration to him for purchasing land and constructing Sohrai Building in violation of CNT Act.”

Prakash said they would reply to Soren’s legal notice. “But, Hemant Soren should first reply to the notice served by the administration. The JMM and its leaders are exposed now. People know them very well,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said, “BJP will send 10 legal notices to Hemant in response to his one notice. Being a public figure, Hemant should clarify how much property he has made if not Rs 500 crore. He should tell the actual market value of the property.”

