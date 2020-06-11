e-paper
Jharkhand: 128 more test positive for Covid-19; tally now 1,551

The state’s active cases now stand at 951. Eight people have died, while 592 people have been discharged from hospitals after they were cured.

ranchi Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:14 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Ranchi, Jharkhand
Of the total cases, 1,186 are migrants. (HT photo)
         

Jharkhand reported 128 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the state’s infection tally to 1,551, the health department bulletin said. Thirty-three patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 1,186 are migrants, it said.

The state’s active cases now stand at 951. Eight people have died, while 592 people have been discharged from hospitals after they were cured.

East Singbhum district with 152 cases followed by Simdega (143) and Ramgarh (85) continue to hold the top spots in the state’s coronavirus chart.

Till date, a total of 99,129 swab samples have been collected and 97,572 tests have been conducted, the bulletin added.

