e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Ranchi / Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally rises to 1,330

Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally rises to 1,330

In a bulletin, the state government said 187 Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, the highest single-day spike in coronavirus infection since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 31, taking the state’s tally to 1,330.

ranchi Updated: Jun 09, 2020 15:49 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Ranchi
On Monday night, a bulletin had said that the state has reported the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 147 infections.
On Monday night, a bulletin had said that the state has reported the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 147 infections.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

The number of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand has risen to 1,330 with 187 new infections reported, the state government said on Tuesday.

In a bulletin, the state government said 187 Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, the highest single-day spike in coronavirus infection since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 31, taking the state’s tally to 1,330.

On Monday night, a bulletin had said that the state has reported the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 147 infections.

Of the total 1,330 Covid-19 cases, the number of active cases was 804 as 519 people have recovered from the disease and seven people have died of the infection, it said.

Three deaths were reported from Ranchi district three, and one each from Bokaro, Giridih, Koderma and Simdega About five lakh migrants have returned to Jharkhand since May 1. At least 1,066 migrants have tested positive for Covid-19, the bulletin added.

tags
top news
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
Delhi expected to have 5.5 lakh Covid-19 cases by July 31: Manish Sisodia
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
‘Dragon in the room’: Opposition’s swipe at Centre over Ladakh standoff
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
Amit Shah counters Bengal CM over ‘Corona Express’ jibe. Then a prediction
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing
Iran will execute CIA agent involved in commander Soleimani’s killing
George Floyd, whose death sparked racial injustice movement, to be buried
George Floyd, whose death sparked racial injustice movement, to be buried
I’ll be messaging them, you know who you are: Sammy on racism in IPL
I’ll be messaging them, you know who you are: Sammy on racism in IPL
Lufthansa offers to fly empty planes to India, carry fliers to Europe
Lufthansa offers to fly empty planes to India, carry fliers to Europe
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

ranchi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In