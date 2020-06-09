Jharkhand’s Covid-19 tally rises to 1,330

ranchi

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 15:49 IST

The number of Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand has risen to 1,330 with 187 new infections reported, the state government said on Tuesday.

In a bulletin, the state government said 187 Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, the highest single-day spike in coronavirus infection since the outbreak of the pandemic on March 31, taking the state’s tally to 1,330.

On Monday night, a bulletin had said that the state has reported the highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 147 infections.

Of the total 1,330 Covid-19 cases, the number of active cases was 804 as 519 people have recovered from the disease and seven people have died of the infection, it said.

Three deaths were reported from Ranchi district three, and one each from Bokaro, Giridih, Koderma and Simdega About five lakh migrants have returned to Jharkhand since May 1. At least 1,066 migrants have tested positive for Covid-19, the bulletin added.