JMM nominee’s son clashes with police, escapes vehicle check

JMM candidate Champai Soren’s son Babulal Soren got into a scuffle with police on Thursday. Soren fled from a vehicle checkpoint at Jadugora, by allegedly pushing and shoving police personnel on duty, officials said.

“Babulal’s vehicle was stopped for checking by the Jadugora police, as per the Election Commission of India’s orders. Instead of cooperating with the police, he got into a scuffle and fled from the post forcibly. A case has been lodged and we will take suitable legal action,” said Anoop Birthare, Jamshedpur senior superintendent of police (SSP).

Birthare said such checkings have resulted in seizure of over Rs 31 lakh so far in the East Singhbhum district, which falls under the Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Jadugora police was checking vehicles on the Sundernagar-Jadugora road. When they stopped Babulal Soren’s SUV at the checkpoint near Jadugora hospital chowk and asked him to get down from the vehicle and open his car’s dickey, Babulal got infuriated and engaged in fisticuffs with an assistant sub-inspector (ASI).

He also threatened Pradeep Purty, the magistrate on duty of getting him dismissed from service and abused him and the police personnel on duty. Babulal then fled the spot, forcing his way by pushing and shoving police personnel on duty without getting his vehicle checked. Jadugora police station’s OC said they were conducting raids to arrest Babulal. A case has also been registered against Babulal Soren in Jadugora police station, on the basis of a complaint by magistrate Pradeep Purty.

Pitambar Singh Kharwar, Mosaboni deputy superintendent of police (DSP) said a case has been lodged against Babulal Soren under sections 186, 187 and 353 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for obstructing government officials from performing their duty and engaging in a scuffle with them. “Vehicle checking and arms checking is being conducted across the country as per ECI’s order and he should have cooperated with the officials on duty,” said Kharwar.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 11:55 IST