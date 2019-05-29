Lok Sabha polls over, Jharkhand CM steps on the gas with eye on assembly elections

After a comprehensive victory in Lok Sabha elections in Jharkhand, chief minister Raghubar Das is back to work with an intent to repeat the winning spree in the upcoming assembly elections due in November-December this year.

Das, who had announced that he would go to assembly elections on development plank, has made his intention clear that important works would be taken up in mission mode. He has convened a meeting of top officers including all 24 deputy commissioners (DC) on Wednesday to review the progress of ongoing central and state projects, fix priorities and sketch out road maps of the next six months.

Issuing a letter, chief minister’s secretariat has summoned all additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, divisional commissioners and DCs to conduct a detailed review of centre and state sponsored development projects with special emphasis on eight selected schemes.

Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana on top priority

Among all the projects selected for review, Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana is on the top priority. Earlier, the state government had announced that small and marginal land holders would start getting assured monetary support of Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 before the advent of monsoon.

According to the scheme that was launched in current fiscal (2019-2020), Jharkhand farmers, having land holdings upto five acres, will get an annual incentive of Rs 5,000 per acre for Kharif production.

The scheme, as per a rough estimate, will incur a burden of Rs 2500 crore on the state exchequer. It will benefit over 22.76 lakh farmers of the state, around 84%.

Street lights, paver block roads, overhead water tanks in villages

The chief minister, in many election rallies, had announced that the government would spend Rs 1200 crore granted by 14th finance commission for three specific purposes in villages.

“The money will be utilized for setting up street lights, overhead water tanks and paver block roads in 32,000 villages across the state. Work will commence soon after declaration of general election results on May 23,” Das had said in one the rallies held in Palamu.

The May 29 meeting is considered important as the above two schemes, which will boost the government’s outreach programme, will get all necessary administrative clearances.

