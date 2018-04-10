Nine of wedding party killed in Jharkhand road accident

At least nine people were killed and four seriously injured in a road accident in Jharkhand’s Simdega district in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. All the injured are undergoing treatment at Simdega Sadar hospital, police said. One injured was brought to Rajendra institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi.

The accident took place near Agharma village under Kolebira police station when a mini van, carrying 15 members of a marriage party, crashed into an under-construction bridge.

Simdega deputy commissioner Jata Shankar Choudhary said the group went to attend a marriage ceremony from Kolia and Bangru villages of Simdega district to Kamdara block in Gumla district, around 70 km away.

“They were returning at the dead of the night. Instead of taking a diversion, the driver chose the under-construction bridge, around 35 km away from Bangru village. We have asked police to probe if the driver was in an inebriated state,” Choudhary said.

The injured passengers said the van was travelling at a high speed and the driver turned a deaf ear to their pleas to slow down. Since it was night, the driver could not see the under-construction bridge at the right time, they said.

Sub-divisional police officer, Simdega, Amit Kumar said the impact of the accident could be assumed from the fact that they had to cut the front body of the vehicle to bring out the passengers. He said the driver of the vehicle is also injured and undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Chief minister Raghubar Das has announced Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia to each of the deceased’s family. The Simdega administration would provide Rs 20,000 immediately to the families.

Jharkhand has seen a sudden spurt in road accidents this year. On January 13, 12 people were killed after a speeding truck ploughed into an auto-rickshaw on National Highway 43 in Gumla district. On January 21, eight men were killed in Dumka after a truck slammed into their SUV. The same month, five people died in a head-on collision between a truck and SUV at Siskaria More in Latehar district.