One more Covid-19 case in Jharkhand, state tally reaches 111

A total of 35,043 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in India. 8,889 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

ranchi Updated: May 01, 2020 11:22 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Ranchi
Ranchi, India - April 29, 2020: Security personnel stand guard at Hindpirhi locality, one of the coronavirus containment zone, during lockdown, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Ranchi, India - April 29, 2020: Security personnel stand guard at Hindpirhi locality, one of the coronavirus containment zone, during lockdown, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, India, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

One person from Godda district has tested positive for Covid-19 last night, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Jharkhand to 111.

“The patient had returned from Kolkata. A total of 111 persons have been affected by coronavirus so far in Jharkhand,” Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said.

A total of 35,043 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in India. 8,889 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 25,007 active cases of Covid-19 in the country at present. 1,147 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country to date.

