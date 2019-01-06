Police recover severed head of minor killed last month in Jharkhand

Ten days after police found the headless body of a 12-year-old schoolgirl at Krambu village under Bundu police station limits, the head was recovered on Saturday morning.

However, police have yet to establish the motive for the murder besides making any arrests. Police had recovered the body of the Class VII girl on the night of December 25 near a village road, following which the village residents identified it as of the minor.

The 40-year-old father of the minor is a farmer, while the mother is a housewife. In their statement to police, the parents said that the minor had gone to the forest area for grazing cattle on the afternoon of December 25, but failed to return. Police had ruled out personal enmity on the basis of the parents’ statement. The recent autopsy report also confirmed police investigations, which had initially ruled out rape.

A police team comprising around 100 personnel along with the dog squad had combed the area in and around the spot of murder for over a week, but of no avail. Police station officer-in-charge Rajkumar Yadav had said that all waterbodies in the vicinity also had been searched.

On Saturday morning, the head was finally located by the team, around one-and-a-half km from the spot inside dense bushes, said superintendent of police (rural) Ashutosh Shekhar. “The head, in all probability, is of the minor, though official confirmation can only be provided after the forensic report,” the SP said.

Sub Divisional Police officer, Ashok Ravidas said that wild animals had gnawed the head. A mass of hair, seared off from the skull, was found near the spot. The hair matched the minor’s description, he said.

The spot where the head was recovered was in the South direction—completely opposite or backwards, hence not searched initially by the team—from the scene of murder. The place was in the outskirts of the village, he said.

Ravidas said that though no arrests were made, the culprits would be nabbed within a day, or two.

“Right now we can not reveal the motive as it would hamper investigations,” he said. SP Shekhar also said that the motive for the murder was being ascertained, and the case would be solved shortly.

Last week, police had claimed that the village residents, including the parents of the minor, were not cooperating with the investigations.

This had resulted in the investigations being stonewalled.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 15:45 IST