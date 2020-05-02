e-paper
Home / Ranchi / Policeman dies when van escorting Telangana returnee migrants bus overturns

Policeman dies when van escorting Telangana returnee migrants bus overturns

ranchi Updated: May 02, 2020 15:58 IST

ranchi Updated: May 02, 2020 15:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hyderabad
A police officer died when a bus plying migrants overturned in Jharkhand. (HT Archive)
         

A policeman died and four other security personnel suffered minor injuries when their van overturned in Ramgarh district while they were escorting a bus carrying migrant workers from Hatia to Chatra in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

Ramgarh Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Kumar, told PTI that another escort van was immediately provided as the bus continued its onward journey.

The accident occurred on NH-33 under Ramgarh town police station, killing one policeman, who was identified as Dinesh Kumar, on the spot, he said.

He added the injured policemen were given first aid at the Sadar hospital before being discharged.

The police van was escorting the bus carrying migrant labourers after they reached Hatia railway station, on outskirts of Ranchi, by a special train from Telangana late Friday night.

