Ranchi hooch tragedy: One more person dies at RIMS, toll rises to 6

The death toll in the capital’s hooch tragedy climbed to six on Monday after one Phulmani Devi, (68) , who was battling for life since being hospitalised on Sunday, died at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) .

Ranchi senior superintendent of police Anish Gupta said that Devi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday afternoon in a critical state but she could not be saved. “Her body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain whether she died due to consumption of spurious liquor,” police said.

The police, however, claimed that only five people have died of spurious liquor as one of the persons who died on Sunday was actually admitted to RIMS on September 27.

Gupta said four people, Pintu Thakur (30), Ashok Mirdha (60), Vijay Mirdha (40) and Billu Mirdha (50) died on Sunday, while Phulmani Devi died on Monday. “However, Paras Thakur (70), father of deceased Pintu Thakur was admitted to RIMS on September 27 and died on Sunday due to illness,” said Gupta.

On Monday evening RIMS authorities provided the post mortem report of the four deceased to police. Dr Tulsi Mahto, director, forensic department RIMS said, “The autopsy report was handed over to the concerned authorities and details about the death can be revealed by RIMS only after confirming with the FSL report, which would take time.”

Meanwhile, police claimed that a hooch trader who had manufactured the illegal liquor has been identified.

“We have identified the accused, who is a resident of Hochar village in Kanke block and raids are being conducted to nab him,” said Gupta, adding that the husband-wife duo of Chotan Mirdha and Guni Devi of Hatma village were arrested on the suspicion of having sold hooch.

Police said that the hooch which led to the tragedy at Hatma Village was manufactured by one Hari Om Sahu of Hochar Village who was wanted in several cases of manufacturing/ supplying hooch. The illegal liquor was sold at Hatma Village by the arrested husband-wife duo during Karma puja festivities which generally continue for a week, police said.

The excise team along with police on Monday raided several places across the city under Bariyatu, Gonda and Sukhdeo Nagar police limits. “We have seized several litres of illegally brewed mahua and detained few people,” said Ranchi excise commissioner Bhore Singh Yadav.

The four deceased were cremated at the Hatma Village cremation ground on Monday morning.

