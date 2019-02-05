Ranchi traffic police create ‘green corridor’ to save baby in a coma

Traffic police in the capital city on Monday provided a special ‘green corridor’ for an ambulance to transport a critically-ill infant from a hospital to Birsa Munda Airport. Police said that the ambulance covered a distance of more than 10km in less than 10 minutes, a ride that usually takes 40-45 minutes in peak afternoon traffic.

The corridor was created for a nine-month-old baby who went into a coma after a drowning accident. The baby was being taken from the Rani Children’s Hospital on Bariatu Road, starting at 1.15 pm, and the ambulance reached Ranchi airport by 1.25pm, said ambulance driver Ganesh Kumar. The baby was being taken to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi.

Ranchi traffic superintendent Ajit Peter Dungdung said, “A person from the hospital had approached me, seeking the traffic department’s help to take a patient to the airport immediately. So, we created the green corridor for the ambulance.” He added, “We have just done our duty. It was not ‘great’ work. Anyone could reach out to the traffic police if he/she needs such an emergency service — we will do our job.”

Tuntun, head manager of the Rani Children’s Hospital (who goes by one name), said that the child was admitted to the hospital on February 1 in a critical condition. It was a case of drowning. “The baby was in a coma. Doctors advised the parents to take the patient outside immediately for better treatment,” said the manager.

The parents had booked a train ambulance on Sunday, but they had to cancel it because of some technical snags. Then they booked the air ambulance for New Delhi.

Common people along the route, who saw the police service, termed it “great work”, as VIP vehicles were also stopped to give passage to the ambulance.

Bad traffic congestion on all roads leading to the railway station and airport, bus terminuses, hospitals, and even government offices are a common sight now in Ranchi. It is estimated that the city’s vehicle count has increased by 350% from what it was in 2000-2001, but the road network and infrastructure have not managed to keep pace with this explosion.

***

GRAPHIC

Heading: Give way, please

Intro: A green corridor, meaning a no-stop, traffic-free route, has been created a number of times around India’s most densely populated cities, saving lives

RANCHI: FEBRUARY 2019

10km covered in 10 minutes

Start: 1.15pm, from Rani Children’s Hospital on Bariatu Road

Finish: 1.25pm, at Ranchi airport, to catch an air ambulance

Reason: A nine-month-old baby, in a coma after drowning, had to be sent to New Delhi for treatment

___

DELHI: SEPTEMBER 2018

14km covered in 12 minutes

Start: 10.05am, from Delhi airport

Finish: 10.17am, at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences, South Delhi

Reason: A heart was being transported, to be given to a 32-year-old man

___

MUMBAI: JUNE 2018

323km covered in 94 minutes

Start: 1.50pm, from MGM Hospital, Aurangabad, Maharashtra

First stop: 1.54pm, at Aurangabad Airport, with 4.8km covered in 4 mins

Start: 3.05pm, from Mumbai airport, after charter flight from Aurangabad landed

Last stop: 3.24pm, at Fortis Hospital, Mulund, a Mumbai suburb, with 18km covered in 19 mins

Reason: A live heart was being transported, to be given to a four-year-old girl

___

KOLKATA: MAY 2018

18km covered in 18 minutes

Start: 10.45am, from Kolkata airport

Finish: 11.03am, at Fortis hospital, Anandapur

Reason: A heart was harvested and flown in from Bengaluru, to be given to a 39-year-old man

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 12:07 IST