RIMS doctors to stay away from IMA’s boycott call today

Senior doctors and teachers of Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) have decided to attend duty on Monday so that patients do not suffer due to statewide health service boycott call given by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

The IMA’s Jharkhand unit on Saturday had appealed to the doctors at all government-run and private hospitals to skip the outpatients’ department (OPD) from Monday 6am to Tuesday 6am to express solidarity with their counterparts in West Bengal.

RIMS management held meeting with all faculty heads on Saturday evening over smooth functioning of OPD and other health services in the hospital. RIMS director Dr DK Singh said that doctors would have to take leave for joining the boycott call. He also made it clear that there was no prohibition of mass leave for doctors.

All the department heads, however, would hold demonstration during their lunch hour, from 1 pm to 2 pm. They would also hand over a memorandum to director during the period.

RIMS superintendent Dr Vivek Kashyap said that elaborate arrangement had been made to run OPD in the hospital smoothly. “IMA has given health service boycott call on only non-emergency work. When head of department and senior doctors agreed to attend OPD duty, health service would not be affected in RIMS”, he said.

Interestingly, junior doctors of RIMS are spearheading the agitation in the state. Junior Doctors Association (JDA) even called OPD boycott in hospital of all the three medical colleges of the state on Friday, which affected RIMS most.

Patliputra Medical College Hopital (PMCH) Dhanbad superintendent Dr HK Singh and Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital (MGMMCH) Jamshedpur Dr Arun Kumar too said OPD service would not hamper the health services.

Meanwhile, on Sunday Ranchi chapter IMA secretary Dr Shyam Sadana held meeting of doctors and chalked out agitation plan to make it success. He also urged all nursing homes and clinics to boycott service for 24 hours.

Jamshedpur IMA secretary Dr Mritunjay Kumar Singh and Dhanbad IMA secretary Dr Sushil Kumar Singh have also requested doctors to join boycott call of national IMA body tomorrow.

