Tablighi Jamaat attendee from Jharkhand’s Bokaro Covid-19 test

ranchi

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 13:43 IST

A 35-year-old man from Pipradih village under Bokaro’s Chandrapura block was found infected with novel coronavirus on Thursday late night, bringing the tally of Covid-19 cases in the district to six and in Jharkhand to 14.

The affected man had travelled to Bangladesh and also attended Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month.

He was in the same group of other five people of Tello village who had attended Tablighi Jamaat and were detected positive for Covid-19.

The six positive cases in the district are spread over three different villages in two blocks. While four cases are reported from Tello village and one from Pipradih village under Chandrapura block, one case is registered in Saram village under Gomia block.

The state’s first Covid-19 death was also reported from Bokaro district after a 75-year-old man from Gomia’s Saram village died on Thursday morning.

“The spread of Covid-19 has now reached another village Pipradih. The affected man from this village is linked with the group of Tello village. All these people went to Bangladesh and returned here after attending Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi,” said Dr Ashok Pathak, Bokaro civil surgeon.

“The corona-infected man has been admitted to Bokaro General Hospital (BGH). Contact-tracing exercise has been started in this village and health screening of the residents is in progress. Samples of throat swabs of the family members of the affected man have been taken for test,” he added.

The state has now a total of 14 positive Covid-19 cases, including one death. The maximum number of seven cases are recorded in Ranchi district, followed by Bokaro (six cases) and Hazaribag (one case).

Over 1.29 lakh people are currently observing home quarantine and over 15,000 people observing hospital quarantine in the state.