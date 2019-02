There were 51 suspected cases of the H1N1 virus in the state since December, of which 8 were confirmed positive by National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, (NICED) Kolkata, health officials said on Tuesday, while there has been one death in the state because of the disease.

“Two patients, S Goswami (62) and Satyadev Prasad (60), both admitted to separate private hospitals in the city capital showed symptoms of swine flu, following which their swab samples were sent to Kolkata through VTM (viral transport media) kits. They have tested positive,” said state epidemiologist Dr Praveen Kumar Karn.

Earlier in January, one patient Hitesh Kumar, who had come to the city capital from South Korean died at a private hospital after suffering from symptoms of swine flu. The deceased’s two children were suspected to be suffering from the virus, but their samples tested negative at NICED, he said.

Denying reports by a section of media, which pegged the total cases of the virus to be 31, Karn said that samples of only 8 patients, 3 from Jamshedpur, 2 from Ranchi and 3 from Simdega were confirmed positive by NICED.

He said that 13 patients, all children, were reported positive for swine flu at Simdega earlier in February. But subsequent tests at Kolkata negated the reports. “All children have now been discharged from district-level hospitals. There are only 3 confirmed cases at Simdega, and not 25 as being alleged,” he said.

However, health officials, including the rapid response team were on a high alert, Karn said. “There is no panic-like-situation now. Last week the health department had advertised the symptoms of the disease besides the dos and don’ts. We request people to follow the guidelines of good hygiene practices,” he said.

Kripa Nand Jha, director, national health mission said that hospitals in the state were directed to create isolation wards besides keeping the requisite medicine and test kits. An advisory was also issued, he said.

Meanwhile, a government official admitted to Samford hospital in the city capital reportedly died because of swine flu on Monday. Director of the hospital, Ghanshyam Singh said that the swab sample report of the patient, suffering from symptoms of swine flu, was awaited.

Dr Rajiv Bhushan of NHM said that there was no vaccine for the disease. Maintaining good hygiene besides avoiding contacts with animals like pigs are the only preventive measures for the virus.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine to test swine flu samples expected in the state soon

To test suspected swine flu cases, there are no PCR machines at any of the state-run hospitals at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi, Patliputra Medical College and Hospital in Dhanbad and MGM Medical College and Hospital in Jamshedpur. So, the samples are sent to Kolkata for testing, resulting in inordinate delay of up to 48 hours, doctors said. “Till the results are announced patients are treated for simple strain of influenza ,” an NHM doctor said.

However, with the health department floating a tender for the machine last week, the machine is expected soon in the state. “Talks are on with the microbiology department of RIMS, along with completing other procedural requirements for installing the machine,” Dr Karn said

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 08:24 IST