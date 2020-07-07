e-paper
Home / Ranchi / With 141 new Covid-19 cases, Jharkhand’s tally goes past 3,000-mark

With 141 new Covid-19 cases, Jharkhand’s tally goes past 3,000-mark

The two deaths reported on Tuesday were from Dhanbad district – an 80-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man . The death toll from the disease in the state has now risen to 22.

ranchi Updated: Jul 07, 2020 23:15 IST
Bedanti Saran | Edited by Anubha Rohatgi
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
The total number of people cured of Covid-19 in Jharkhand rose to 2,104 , according to a state government bulletin, on July 7, 2020.
The total number of people cured of Covid-19 in Jharkhand rose to 2,104 , according to a state government bulletin, on July 7, 2020.(ANI File )
         

Jharkhand reported 141 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the state tally past the 3,000-mark. The new cases included a JMM lawmaker and 18 journalists. Two Covid-19 deaths were also reported from the state.

“I have developed some symptoms of Covid-19 including fever. I got myself tested for the disease and the report came today. I have been shifted to a dedicated Covid-19 hospital,” the MLA told HT over phone.

Tuesday’s cases also included 18 Dhanbad-based journalists. The district administration had collected samples of 70 journalists on Sunday after two members of the fraternity were found infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“Altogether 18 journalists were found infected with this respiratory disease. All have been staying in quarantine centres. They are being shifted to the district’s dedicated Covid-19 hospital,” said Dhanbad deputy commissioner Amit Kumar.

The two deaths reported on Tuesday were from Dhanbad district – an 80-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man . The death toll from the disease in the state has now risen to 22.

The man, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dhanbad, was referred to RIMS in capital Ranchi on Monday.

“The patient was admitted in a moribund state in Covid-19 ward between 10 pm-11pm on Monday. He was put on a ventilator but could survive for only two hours. He had multiple ailments including hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and chest infection,” said Dr Pradeep Bhattacharya, in-charge of RIMS Covid-19 ward.

He added, “The man’s wife, who is also infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus, has been undergoing treatment here.”

With Tuesday’s infections, Jharkhand’s total count has gone up to 3,018.

Of the new cases, maximum 44 cases were reported from East Singhbhum district.

In all, 36 people recovered from the infection during the day, taking the total number of people cured of Covid-19 to 2,104 in the state, according to a state government bulletin. The state has 892 active Covid-19 cases, reports PTI.

