31 cities transformed under Smart Cities Mission, 43 near completion: RTI response

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Among 100 selected cities across the country, only 31 have been converted to 'smart' cities under a five-year project beginning in 2016, which has been extended thrice, according to an RTI reply by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Only 31 of 100 selected cities have been converted into ‘smart’ cities under the five-year project launched in 2016, which has been extended three times, an RTI reply by the housing ministry shows. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Shutterstock)

In response to the query filed under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the ministry informed that 43 cities are near completion, and it will take some time to convert the remaining 26 cities.

The Smart Cities Mission project aims to improve the quality of life in 100 cities by providing efficient services, robust infrastructure, and sustainable solutions. The project was to be completed in four phases.

The ministry, in the reply, said that under the first phase of the 'Smart City Mission', 20 cities were selected in January 2016. In the second phase, 40 cities were selected from May to September, 2016, 30 cities were selected in June 2017 under the third phase, and 10 cities were selected by January 2018 in the fourth phase.

However, the ministry decided to extend the deadline to June 2023. It was then extended again to June 30, 2024, and then to March 31, 2025.

In its reply, the ministry said that till December 2025, 31 cities have been transformed into smart cities at a cost of ₹59,385 crore in about 10 years.

It clarified that the 'Smart City Mission' was not aimed at developing an entire city, but rather at area-based development. The plan included redevelopment and green spaces, without demolishing old structures, and developing a model that could be adopted by other cities.

In response to a query, the ministry said that till June 24, 2025, 8,067 projects (94 per cent of the total projects) have been completed in these 100 cities under the Mission at a cost of ₹1.64 lakh crore.

According to the RTI reply, the 31 cities declared 'Smart Cities' include Agartala (77 projects), Agra (62), Atal Nagar (52), Bareilly (88), Bhopal (82), Chandigarh (97), Coimbatore (72), Dahod (36), Erode (55), Indore (231), Jabalpur (130), Jhansi (78), Kohima (40), Madurai (16), Moradabad (41), Patna (34), Pune (55), Rajkot (71), Ranchi (26), Salem (114), Shivamogga (112), Solapur (49), Surat (87), Tuticorin (75), Tiruchirappalli (83), Tirunelveli (81), Tiruppur (28), Tumakuru (217), Udaipur (143), Vadodara (52) and Varanasi (117).

According to the information shared by the ministry, among these 31 smart cities, the cities on which the maximum amount has been spent include Indore, Tripura, Surat, Varanasi, Bhopal and Rajkot.

As many as 231 projects have been completed in Indore at a cost of ₹3,751 crore, 28 in Tripura at ₹2,833 crore, 87 in Surat at ₹2,694 crore, 117 in Varanasi at ₹3,342 crore, 114 in Salem at ₹1,861 crore and 112 projects in Shivamogga a cost of ₹1,381 crore, the reply said.

Vivek Kumar, Joint Director in the Smart City Division, refused to comment on the matter, saying he was not authorised to provide information.

The ministry said the 43 cities where work is nearly complete include Visakhapatnam (2), Guwahati (1), Bhagalpur (1), Panaji (4), Ahmedabad (2), Gandhinagar (2), Shimla (3), Jammu (4), Bengaluru (1), Davangere (1), Hubballi-Dharwad (2), Kochi (2) and Thiruvananthapuram (3), among others.

Joint Secretary Rupa Mishra, who holds additional charge of the 'Smart City Mission', refused to share any information citing a busy schedule.

The 26 cities where the projects will take some more time to complete include Port Blair (9), Kakinada (12), Tirupati (12), Itanagar (7), Pasighat (5), Biharsharif (5), and Srinagar (5), among others.