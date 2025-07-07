Adani secures third project in Mumbai, takes on Motilal Nagar redevelopment after Dharavi

Adani Group has secured its third major project in Mumbai, the Motilal Nagar redevelopment in Goregaon (West), following the Dharavi redevelopment and the Bandra Reclamation land deal. MHADA announced on July 7 that it has signed a redevelopment agreement with the Adani Group for the Motilal Nagar 1, 2, and 3 colonies project in Mumbai.

On July 7, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) announced that it has signed a redevelopment agreement with the Adani Group for the Motilal Nagar 1, 2, and 3 colonies project.

This marks Adani Group’s third major real estate project in the city, following the Dharavi redevelopment and the acquisition of 17 acres in Bandra Reclamation. The Motilal Nagar project is estimated to cost around ₹36,000 crore.

With this agreement, the Adani Group has been formally appointed as the Construction and Development (C&D) agency for the project, one of Mumbai’s largest housing redevelopment initiatives, spanning 142 acres in the western suburb.

According to MHADA, the Motilal Nagar redevelopment project is the largest redevelopment project in the country to be implemented through the construction and development model. The Motilal Redevelopment project will rehabilitate 3,372 eligible residential units under MHADA, 328 eligible commercial units, and 1,600 eligible slum tenements per the 1971 Slum Act.

MHADA said in a statement that the agreement signing ceremony was held at MHADA headquarters in the presence of Sanjeev Jaiswal, vice president and CEO of MHADA, and Pranav Adani, director of Adani Properties Pvt. Ltd., among others.

"The long-cherished dream of the residents of Motilal Nagar is now taking a concrete shape. We aim to make this the finest redevelopment project in the country, ensuring transparency, quality, and social commitment through MHADA’s implementation," Sanjeev Jaiswal, VP and CEO of MHADA said.

"This dream of redevelopment will no longer remain on paper; it is becoming a reality. Through this project, MHADA is taking a crucial step toward providing residents with modern, secure, and well-equipped homes," Jaiswal said.

"A key highlight of this project is the free rehabilitation of residents in ultra-modern 1,600 sq. ft. apartments. Through this redevelopment, MHADA will receive 397,100 lakh sq m of constructed area from the developer. This will significantly boost MHADA’s housing stock in the near future," MHADA said in the statement.

What is the Motilal Nagar redevelopment project?

According to MHADA, Motilal Nagar 1, 2, and 3 currently comprise 3,700 tenements, and the rehabilitation will be carried out over an area of approximately 584,100 lakh sq m. Additionally, non-resident tenants will be provided with 987 sq m of commercial space. The construction of the rehabilitation units is expected to be completed within seven years.

A five-acre central park will be a key feature of the project. Priority will be given to resident rehabilitation, and excellent traffic and mobility planning is part of the overall design, MHADA said.

Moti Nagar redevelopment Master Plan

According to MHADA, in order to prepare the master plan, the Adani Group has enlisted international consultants.

"The comprehensive master plan has been developed by Mecanoo, a renowned architecture firm based in the Netherlands. The infrastructure planning was done by Buro Happold, a London-based consultancy firm specialising in infrastructure development. The residential buildings under the rehabilitation scheme will also be equipped with solar panels," MHADA said in a statement.