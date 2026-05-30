Alibaug real estate in numbers: Why land values in this second home destination could rise 3x–3.5x in the next 6 years

Alibaug’s real estate market is expected to witness strong appreciation across segments over the next five to six years, with land values projected to grow 3x to 3.5x, villa prices expected to rise 2x to 2.5x, and apartment values likely to increase 1.6x to 1.8x, driven by infrastructure upgrades, rising demand and growing investor interest, according to a report by Liases Foras, a non-brokerage real estate firm.

What’s driving growth in Alibaug’s villa market?

North Alibaug commands high property values due to its proximity to the Mandwa Jetty and superior road infrastructure, making it the preferred choice for luxury villa buyers, as per a report. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

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According to the report, the villa value is expected to grow by 2x to 2.5x in the next five to six years. Between 2018 and 2025, the number of developers in the market increased from four to 17, while the number of projects rose from four to 18.

The report said the average carpet area rate of villas steadily appreciated from ₹8,940 per sq ft in 2018 to ₹15,550 per sq ft in 2025.

On the other hand, for apartments, the report said the value is expected to grow by 1.6x to 1.8x over the next five to six years. "Between 2018 and 2025, the number of developers operating in the market fluctuated from 15 to 42, while the number of projects ranged between 18 and 33," the report said.

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{{^usCountry}} The average carpet area rate increased steadily from ₹5,955 per sq ft in 2018 to ₹8,450 per sq ft in 2025, it noted. North Alibaug commands high property values: Report {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The average carpet area rate increased steadily from ₹5,955 per sq ft in 2018 to ₹8,450 per sq ft in 2025, it noted. North Alibaug commands high property values: Report {{/usCountry}}

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According to the report, North Alibaug commands the highest property values due to its proximity to the Mandwa Jetty and superior road infrastructure, making it the preferred choice for luxury villa buyers. Prices moderate progressively toward Central, South, and East Alibaug as connectivity weakens, with East Alibaug positioned as an early-stage segment suited for long-term land banking.

Why the rush to Alibaug?

According to the report, with developable land severely restricted and buyer demand continuing to rise, this imbalance is expected to drive stronger long-term price appreciation compared to markets where supply can expand more freely.

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The report said that over ₹66,600 crore in planned and ongoing infrastructure investments are reshaping regional accessibility and strengthening the long-term growth potential.

It said that tourist footfall in Alibaug has nearly doubled from 2.2 million visitors in 2020 to 4.5 million visitors in 2025, strengthening the hospitality and rental ecosystem. The report said that the local hospitality ecosystem is growing rapidly, supported by a weekend floating population of around 50,000 visitors in areas like Nagaon, against a local population of under 10,000.

Better connectivity, bigger homes: Why buyers are choosing Alibaug

Alibaug is three to four hours by road from Mumbai, via the Mumbai–Goa highway, and the Ro-Ro ferry from the Gateway of India to Mandwa takes around 45 minutes.

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However, for those working in South Mumbai, residing in Alibaug can still be practical up to a certain extent if they plan to use the Ro-Ro ferry daily. But for those with their workplace in BKC or other parts of Mumbai, daily travel might end up being a two- to three-hour round-trip.

For affluent South Mumbai buyers, a short RoRo ferry ride across the harbour with their vehicles has opened up access to sprawling villas and large land parcels at comparatively attractive prices, say, 20% of Mumbai’s prices in Alibaug, along with the luxury of open spaces and sea views, according to real estate consultants.

Prominent developers with projects in Alibaug

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In 2024, Emaar India announced that it plans to foray into Alibaug. The company plans to build 84 villas spread across a 25-acre parcel, priced at ₹9 crore to ₹15 crore each. Oberoi Realty has acquired 81 acres of land in Alibaug with plans to develop a luxury hotel and branded residence villas as part of the project.

Several major developers have established a presence in Alibaug. Lodha Developers, led by Abhishek Lodha, has launched a project in the region. Hiranandani Developers has also entered the market, while Mahindra Lifespaces has launched a villa project in the area.

Alibaug's Bollywood connect

Alibaug is also known as a haven for the second homes of Bollywood stars. In April 2024, Amitabh Bachchan purchased a 10,000 sq ft land parcel in Alibag for ₹10 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha.

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In July 2024, HoABL announced that Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon had purchased a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibag. Sanon purchased the land parcel in the Sol de Alibaug project by HoABL around three months after Amitabh Bachchan purchased it in the same project.

Also Read: Alibaug’s Bollywood connection deepens as Esha Deol joins HoABL luxury villa project

In February 2024, actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who made her film debut with The Archies, was in the news for purchasing farmland in Thal village in picturesque Alibaug, near Mumbai, in Maharashtra, for ₹9.5 crore, documents accessed by IndexTap.com showed.

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Also Read: ₹37 crore">Cricketer Virat Kohli, actor Anushka Sharma make second Alibaug land purchase, invest over ₹37 crore