Embassy Developments receives RERA approval for its first project in Alibaug; Eyes ₹400 crore GDV

Embassy Developments Ltd has received approval from Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for the first phase of its housing project in Alibaug, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), marking the company’s entry into the lifestyle and second-home segment. Embassy Developments Ltd has received approval from MahaRERA for the first phase of its housing project in Alibaug.(Picture for representational purposes only) (Unsplash )

The overall project covers approximately 0.2 million sq ft of RERA carpet area, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around ₹400 crore, the company said in a statement on Feb 16.

Spread across a 7-acre land parcel, the approved phase will feature five G+5 towers comprising 52 spacious residences in duplex and simplex configurations. The project is slated for launch this quarter, with possession targeted for 2030, subject to regulatory approvals and construction progress, it said.

Also Read: Embassy Developments to invest ₹7000 crore to develop luxury residential projects in Mumbai

Phase I of Embassy Serenity, located in Thal Village, Alibaug, is designed as a resort-style retreat. Often called the ‘Hamptons of Mumbai,’ Alibaug has emerged as a preferred second-home destination for high-end buyers looking to escape the city’s hustle, the company said.

With over 52% open green spaces and a traffic-free podium, Embassy Serenity is designed as a nature-first development, where architecture is shaped by the landscape rather than imposed upon it. The project brings together globally acclaimed partners – Broadway Malyan (UK) for architecture and Coopers Hill (Singapore) for landscape design.

“What we are seeing in Alibaug is not a trend, but a structural shift in how India’s most discerning homebuyers want to live. For many HNIs and UHNIs, the second home is more than a weekend escape – it is an extension of their primary lifestyle, where privacy, space, service, and setting matter as much as the location,” said Sachin Shah, CEO and Executive Director, Embassy Developments Ltd.

Also Read: Cricketer Virat Kohli, actor Anushka Sharma make second Alibaug land purchase, invest over ₹37 crore



The residences at Embassy Serenity will be professionally managed by Embassy Services Private Limited (ESPL). Homeowners will also have access to WAYS (World At Your Service) – personalised lifestyle and housekeeping packages exclusive to Embassy residential communities, the statement said.

The RERA approval comes amid strong operating performance at EDL. The Company’s robust Q3 FY26 performance, during which it reported pre-sales of ₹1,392 crore (~240% QoQ growth), collections of ₹414 crore, and multiple RERA approvals across projects with an aggregate GDV exceeding ₹12,800 crore, has reinforced its growth visibility for FY26, the company said.

Also Read: Homebuyers ‘taken for a ride’, over 75% of state RERAs have failed to publish annual reports, says FPCE