 All-India house price index moderates to 3.3 pc in Q1 FY25: RBI Data - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

All-India house price index moderates to 3.3 pc in Q1 FY25: RBI Data

PTI |
Aug 30, 2024 08:07 PM IST

All-India HPI increased by 3.3 per cent (y-o-y) in Q1:2024-25 as compared to 4.1 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 5.1 per cent a year ago: RBI data

Mumbai, Aug 30 (PTI) The all-India House Price Index (HPI) moderated to 3.3 per cent in the June quarter of 2024-25 from 5.1 per cent in the year-ago period, according to data released by the Reserve Bank of India on August 30.

The all-India House Price Index (HPI) moderated to 3.3 per cent in the June quarter of 2024-25 from 5.1 per cent in the year-ago period: RBI data (Representational photo)(HT Photo/ Representative Photo)
The all-India House Price Index (HPI) moderated to 3.3 per cent in the June quarter of 2024-25 from 5.1 per cent in the year-ago period: RBI data (Representational photo)(HT Photo/ Representative Photo)

The RBI releases HPI-based on transaction-level data received from the registration authorities in 10 major cities.

The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Also Read: Average housing prices up 12% annually in April-June; NCR sees maximum appreciation of 30%: Report

"All-India HPI increased by 3.3 per cent (y-o-y) in Q1:2024-25 as compared to 4.1 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 5.1 per cent a year ago; annual HPI growth varied widely across the cities - ranging from a high of 8.9 per cent (Kolkata) to a low of (-)1.7 per cent (Delhi)," the central bank said.

On a sequential (quarter-on-quarter) basis, all-India HPI increased by 1.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2024-25.

Also Read: New Gurugram witnesses 53% increase in luxury property prices, rates in Noida's Sector 150 up by 43% y-o-y

Among the ten cities, nine (Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur and Kochi) recorded a rise in house prices during the latest quarter.

Also Read: Avg housing prices increase by 10% in Jan-Mar across top 8 cities; Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR witness 19% and 16% growth

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Real Estate / All-India house price index moderates to 3.3 pc in Q1 FY25: RBI Data
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On