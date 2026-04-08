Arvind SmartSpaces signs two redevelopment projects in Mumbai, eyes ₹2,700 crore revenue potential

Ahmedabad-based Arvind SmartSpaces is another developer in the Mumbai real estate market who has announced two redevelopment projects in the city over the last two weeks. The two projects in Santacruz and Goregaon, Mumbai, have an estimated potential of over ₹2,700 crore. Arvind SmartSpaces is another developer in the Mumbai real estate market who has announced two redevelopment projects in the city over the last two weeks. (Picture for representational purposes only) (File Photo )

The company, on April 7, signed a redevelopment agreement for a residential high-rise project in the Goregaon (West) area of Mumbai. The company had announced that the project has a top-line potential of Rs. 2,400 crore with a total saleable carpet area of 0.67 million sq. ft.

According to the company, the project is being done in partnership with Sigma Oxford Realtors.

On March 27, the company signed its first society redevelopment project in the Santacruz area of Mumbai, with an estimated revenue of ₹300 crore. The company said that the project will have an estimated carpet area sale of 42,000 sq ft.

"This project marks Arvind SmartSpaces’ entry into the society redevelopment segment. It is the company’s first residential apartment project in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and the second project in the region," the company said in a statement on March 27.

Also Read: Arvind SmartSpaces signs first redevelopment project in Mumbai's Santacruz, with a revenue potential of ₹300 cr

The company has announced three projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) until now. In January 2025, the company announced its foray into the MMR by entering into a joint development agreement to build a 92-acre township with an estimated revenue potential of ₹1500 crore.

The company had partnered with Sach Developers to build the township and plans to develop a villa project on the parcel near Khopoli, a two-hour drive from Mumbai. The project is signed under a joint development model (70.5 per cent revenue share), enabling low capital intensity and higher returns. The project will likely include a golf course and a large clubhouse.

“We are beginning the new financial year on a strong footing, as we add our largest project to date in the portfolio. Our approach in MMR has been calibrated, focusing on asset-light structures, partnering with the right stakeholders, and entering micro-markets where demand visibility and execution feasibility are high," said Priyansh Kapoor, Managing Director and CEO, Arvind SmartSpaces.

"High-rise developments are an important part of our portfolio expansion strategy, and with this being our second vertical project in Mumbai, we are steadily building capabilities and presence in this segment," Kapoor said.

Redevelopment race in the Mumbai real estate market Over the last three years, Mumbai has seen a steady influx of real estate developers from Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi-NCR, including DLF’s high-profile entry. Several players from these markets, along with Pune-based developers, either launched projects this year or are scouting for opportunities in 2026.

Also Read: Redevelopment or early exit? What Mumbai homeowners can learn from Preity Zinta’s apartment sale

Bengaluru-based Prestige Group and Puravankara also expanded in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Puravankara acquired an old building redevelopment project in South Mumbai, while Prestige Estates announced a project in Mira Road. Additionally, Prestige Estates launched new phases for its Mulund project and introduced a new luxury residential project in Central Mumbai.