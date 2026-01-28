Assetz launches luxury housing project in southeast Bengaluru, prices start at ₹2.3 crore

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Assetz has launched a luxury housing project in the city’s south-eastern corridor, offering 204 three-bedroom homes priced from ₹2.3 crore onwards, the company said in a statement. Assetz has launched a luxury housing project in south-east Bengaluru with 204 three-bedroom homes, priced from ₹2.3 crore onwards. (Representational Image) (Pexels )

The project Melodies of Life Apartments, spanning about 3 acres, is located off Hosa Road and around 15 minutes from HSR Layout.

According to the company, the project consists of two towers set within a predominantly low-rise neighbourhood with apartments ranging between 1,827 and 1,853 sq ft. The residents will also have access to a dual-clubhouse offering of nearly 38,000 sq ft, shared with the adjoining Assetz Melodies of Life plotted development.



Also Read: Budget 2026: Senior living real estate pitches for infra status and pension-linked support

“The intent was to create a residential environment that feels grounded and closely connected to nature,” Akshay Dewani, CEO, Assetz, said. He also said that the project integrates features such as double-height lobbies, native landscaping, carefully selected material palettes and provisions for remote-controlled blinds, along with new-age sports facilities like padel and pickleball.

To date, the company has developed and planned over 50 million sq ft of residential space across Bengaluru, with more than 50 projects and over 700 acres acquired or licensed.

“Low-density planning, strong governance, and sustainability features are central to how we build communities,” Sunil Pareek, Executive Director, Assetz Saud. He noted that the project aligns with the company’s long-term strategy of creating residential environments that balance lifestyle, open spaces, and enduring value in a rapidly densifying city.



Also Read: Puravankara plans 12–13 mn sq ft of housing launches; homes to start from ₹1.4 crore: CEO Mallanna Sasalu



Last year, the company acquired an 11.5-acre land parcel in East Bengaluru to develop a luxury project. The project, backed by funding from Motilal Oswal Alternates, has a Gross Development Value (GDV) of over ₹1,400 crore and will add around 1.4 million sq ft of saleable area to the developer’s portfolio

The project is located on Old Madras Road (OMR)/Hoskote Highway and will house around 800 residential units. Part of the acquisition involves a joint development agreement with Vanshee Builders and Developers Pvt. Ltd.