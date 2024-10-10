Balanced business growth with social impact: Real estate sector pays homage to Ratan Tata

The real estate sector paid homage to Ratan Tata, former Tata Group chairman, who died at the age of 86 in Mumbai, saying that his influence will continue to inspire business leaders across industries and that his legacy goes beyond "business, inspiring generations to lead with purpose and give back to society.” The real estate sector said that Ratan Tata understood the importance of building not just structures, but communities and making a difference to peoples' lives (AFP file photo)

“In the real estate sector, we have long admired Ratan Tata’s ability to balance business growth with social impact. He understood the importance of building not just structures, but communities…," they said.

“I will forever remember him as a 'Man of Service,' dedicated to the Nation, Enterprises, the Community, and every personal relationship he nurtured. His unyielding spirit, genuine kindness, insatiable curiosity, and extraordinary ability to relate to people had a profound impact on me. His unmatched entrepreneurial skills and unique character left a significant global imprint and a lasting legacy,” said Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman, Naredco, co-founder and managing director of Hiranandani Group.

“The news of his passing creates a deep emotional void and marks the end of an era. India has truly lost a crown jewel—a visionary whose life embodied ethical values, personal leadership, and unwavering patriotism. His simplicity and humility touched countless hearts. I am immensely grateful for the privilege of knowing him both personally as a friend and a mentor,” he said.

“Ratan Tata's visionary leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence have reshaped industries and set new standards in corporate governance, innovation, and social responsibility. Mr. Tata's contributions extended beyond business, and his deep commitment to building a better India through philanthropy and nation-building resonates deeply with all of us. His enduring legacy will continue to guide and inspire every Indian in the years ahead,” said Manoj Gaur, CMD, Gaurs Group and Chairman, CREDAI National.

G Hari Babu, National president of NAREDCO said, “Ratan Tata's legacy is one that transcends industries, and his impact on India and the world is immeasurable. As a towering figure in business and philanthropy, he set an extraordinary example of leadership that combined vision, integrity, and empathy. His focus on ethical business practices, combined with a deep commitment to social causes, has left an indelible mark on the way we view corporate responsibility today.”

“In the real estate sector, we have long admired Ratan Tata’s ability to balance business growth with social impact. He understood the importance of building not just structures, but communities — making a difference to peoples' lives through initiatives that spanned healthcare, education, and rural development. His leadership extended beyond corporate success; it was about creating lasting value for society,” he added.

Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com and PropTiger.com said that he was deeply saddened to hear about the loss of Ratan Tata, a visionary leader who shaped modern India with integrity and compassion. “His legacy goes beyond business, inspiring generations to lead with purpose and give back to society. He will be greatly missed,” he said.