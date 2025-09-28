Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata are expected to see sales growth of 4% to 25%: Propequity

Housing demand is expected to remain strong in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata, with sales projected to rise 4%–25% in the July–September 2025 quarter, according to Propequity. Housing sales is expected to remain strong in Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata, with sales projected to rise 4%–25% in the July–September 2025 quarter (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

These markets are expected to record 50,828 unit sales, up from 45,265 a year earlier, though slightly lower than the 51,361 units sold in April–June 2025.

In terms of launches, these cities may report 55,033 unit launches in the July to September quarter of 2025, compared to 53,016 units during the same time last year. In the Q2 quarter between April and June of 2025, 61,378 units were launched.

Data shows that among the top nine cities, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata are set to witness higher sales, while Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Pune are expected to see a decline ranging from 6% to 28%.

Sales and launches in the top 9 cities According to the report, housing sales in India’s top nine cities are expected to decline by 4% in the third quarter of this year (July-September), settling just above the 1 lakh-unit mark at 1,00,370 units.

However, new launches are expected to remain flat, touching below the 1 lakh mark at 92,229 units, declining by 10% on a Q-o-Q basis.

The report noted that the Y-o-Y decline in sales across the top 9 cities during Q3 2025 will primarily be led by the Maharashtra region, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Pune, which experienced a contraction in sales ranging from 6% to 28%.

The top nine cities include Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.

Samir Jasuja, founder and CEO, PropEquity said, “The reason why we feel that the housing market remains healthy even though the new launches are coming down consecutively is because the sales continue to be higher than the new launches.”

“While the current quarter has seen subdued activity, we anticipate a rebound in the upcoming quarter due to the festive season, which is expected to drive stronger demand, leading to improved launch momentum and a higher absorption level,” Jasuja said.

MMR, Pune to see 17% fall in sales Housing sales in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune are expected to decline by at least 17% YoY to 49,542 units sold in Q3 2025 compared to 59,816 during the same time last year.

According to the report, the sales share of the Maharashtra region, comprising MMR and Pune, declined to 49% in Q3 2025 from 57% in the same period last year. MMR comprises Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.

According to the report, Mumbai individually reported a sales drop of 8% in Q3 2025, Thane reported a 28% fall in sales, Navi Mumbai reported a 6% fall, and Pune reported a 16% fall in total sales.

On a QoQ basis, housing sales fell 1% in MMR and Pune, with Mumbai and Navi Mumbai registering 18% and 1% rises, respectively. Pune and Navi Mumbai remained flat, while Thane saw an 11% decline.