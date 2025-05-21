Bengaluru floods: Was the city's Maharaja-era drainage system more effective and in sync with nature?

Long before glass towers and sprawling tech parks transformed its skyline, Bengaluru had a drainage system designed in harmony with its natural terrain. Experts point to this older, more sustainable approach—developed during the Wodeyar Maharajas’ reign and refined under British administration—as a model worth revisiting. Long before glass towers and sprawling tech parks transformed its skyline, Bengaluru had a drainage system designed in harmony with its natural terrain.(ANI)

“The drainage system during the Maharaja’s time worked with nature, not against it,” said Sandeep Anirudhan, Convenor of the Coalition for Water Security. “The lake systems were interconnected, allowing excess water to flow smoothly from one to another, following the land’s natural topography.”

This heritage network consisted of cascading tanks connected by open channels known as rajakaluves. These stormwater drains directed rainwater from higher elevations into valley systems—Hebbal, Vrishabhavathi, and Koramangala-Challaghatta—where it was absorbed or stored. The design not only prevented floods but also ensured year-round water availability.

Today, that intricate system lies buried beneath layers of concrete and decades of poor urban planning. As a result, high-end enclaves and affordable housing colonies are regularly inundated during heavy rains, said urban experts.

Interestingly, South Bengaluru, with its relatively older layout and preserved natural terrain, continues to fare better during monsoons than the rapidly developing, flood-prone North and East, they said.

So, if you’re considering property investment and have the budget, South Bengaluru could be a more resilient and reliable choice. Areas like Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, JP Nagar, and Banashankari are sought-after not just for their greenery and infrastructure but also their natural resilience to flooding, said urban experts.

Bengaluru the city of lakes: A lost identity

Bengaluru may be celebrated as India’s IT capital and a vibrant cosmopolitan hub, but its crumbling infrastructure paints a starkly different picture.

“Once known as the ‘City of Lakes,’ Bengaluru is losing that identity to unchecked development,” said Kiran Jeevan, a professor and civic observer. “Its natural systems are being sacrificed in the name of urban expansion.”

Originally built on undulating terrain, the city’s layout was shaped by three major valleys—Hebbal (207 sq. km), Vrishabhavathi (165 sq. km), and Koramangala-Challaghatta (255 sq. km)—which served as natural drainage channels radiating from a central ridge. This topography enabled an effective stormwater management system, connecting over 1,000 man-made lakes through a network of primary drains called rajakaluves.

“Construction was strictly regulated near these natural waterways. Catchment areas and wetlands remained largely undisturbed, allowing the system to function as intended,” said Anirudhan. “Even without modern tools, civic planners used sustainable water management principles—like wetlands and marshes—to absorb excess runoff and recharge groundwater.”

Author Janaki Nair, in her book The Promise of the Metropolis: Bangalore’s Twentieth Century, underscored the foundational role of lakes and tanks in shaping the city. “For a site that was not close to a major water source and situated on an elevated ridge, a reliable water supply for agriculture and domestic use was imperative… The provision of water through a system of tanks became a crucial element of city-building throughout the twentieth century,” she wrote.

That intricate water management network, however, is now collapsing under the strain of unplanned growth. Experts estimate that just 40 to 50 years ago, natural drains flowed freely through the city’s low-lying areas. Today, many of these areas face chronic waterlogging.

“Most of the waterlogged zones in Bengaluru are naturally low-lying but now surrounded by dense development and infrastructure projects, often with no proper drainage outlets,” said Prabhakar Kumar, Head of Urban & Infrastructure at REPL, a public body that works with central and state governments.

“When natural drainage paths are blocked or encroached upon, flooding is inevitable,” Kumar added. “Drainage systems must align with the land’s topography. Deviating from this principle creates urban chaos.”

As Bengaluru’s transformation continues, experts say restoring the city’s water wisdom is no longer optional—it’s essential.

Back to the concrete jungle

As cities like Bengaluru expand at breakneck speed, their existing infrastructure is buckling, especially during intense rain events. Experts warn that natural water flow patterns, once carefully preserved through interconnected lakes and open stormwater drains, have been drastically altered by unplanned urbanisation and rampant construction, particularly in low-lying areas.

T.V. Ramachandra, a scientist at the Indian Institute of Science, highlights the staggering ecological loss: “Over the last 4.5 decades, Bengaluru has seen a 1,055% increase in concretisation, a 79% loss of its water bodies, and an 88% reduction in vegetation. The interconnectivity between lakes has virtually disappeared.”

The consequences are now playing out in real time. Apartment complexes and tech parks have replaced natural tanks and wetlands. Ancient rajakaluves, once the arteries of the city's stormwater system, have been narrowed, encroached upon, or buried under buildings and roads.

“Encroachers and developers have built directly over wetlands and drainage channels,” said Sanjay Upadhyay, Senior Advocate at the Supreme Court of India. “Although there is a central policy under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), violations continue unchecked.”

He emphasized that basic civic infrastructure, especially water management, should not be seen as a luxury. “It is a fundamental right. Sadly, even rainwater harvesting—mandated in many parts of the city—is rarely implemented in practice.”

Experts argue that without immediate corrective action, Bengaluru risks sliding further into an ecological and infrastructural crisis. Reclaiming natural water channels, enforcing environmental regulations, and prioritising green infrastructure are no longer optional—they are critical to the city's survival.