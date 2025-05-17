Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Old Bengaluru vs new suburbs: Should you invest in heritage charm or future growth?

BySouptik Datta
May 17, 2025 08:23 AM IST

As Bengaluru’s real estate evolves, homebuyers are faced with a decision—to invest in established charm of Old Bengaluru or the rapid growth of the new suburbs

As Bengaluru’s real estate market continues to grow, homebuyers are increasingly faced with a crucial decision—whether to invest in the well-established neighbourhoods of Old Bengaluru or the rapidly developing suburbs.

As Bengaluru’s real estate market continues to grow, homebuyers are increasingly faced with a crucial decision—whether to invest in the well-established neighbourhoods of Old Bengaluru or the rapidly developing suburbs. (Representational Photo)(Unsplash )
As Bengaluru’s real estate market continues to grow, homebuyers are increasingly faced with a crucial decision—whether to invest in the well-established neighbourhoods of Old Bengaluru or the rapidly developing suburbs. (Representational Photo)(Unsplash )

According to real estate experts, both options have advantages and challenges. Older areas typically offer better infrastructure and proximity to the city centre. However, many of these neighbourhoods are saturated with ageing buildings.

In contrast, the newer suburbs are characterized by modern amenities and contemporary residential developments, appealing especially to younger buyers and families looking for a more updated lifestyle. As a result, we see most younger buyers or families choosing to live in these upcoming areas, drawn by the promise of growth and modern conveniences.

Old Bengaluru: Preserving charm and heritage amid the city's IT transformation

The old parts of Bengaluru, often called ‘Old Bangalore,’ are neighborhoods that developed long before the city's IT boom. They preserve their traditional charm, historic landmarks, and older infrastructure.

According to real estate experts, areas like Basavanagudi, Malleshwaram, and Chamarajpet are renowned for their tree-lined streets, heritage homes, historic temples, and bustling local markets. These neighbourhoods, which emerged well before the tech-driven transformation of the city, continue to reflect a community-oriented lifestyle.

Other historic areas, such as Shivajinagar, Frazer Town, and Ulsoor, showcase Bengaluru’s colonial and multicultural heritage, marked by colonial-era architecture and narrow lanes. Meanwhile, neighbourhoods like Cooke Town and Richmond Town still feature quaint bungalows and a slower pace of life, offering a stark contrast to the city’s fast-paced, IT-centric developments.

Also Read: Greater Bengaluru Authority replaces BBMP as city’s main civic agency: Here’s what it means

Bengaluru’s IT boom: How Whitefield and Electronic City transformed the city’s landscape

In contrast to Old Bengaluru's historic charm, the city’s IT boom has given rise to several modern and rapidly growing neighborhoods, particularly in the eastern and southeastern regions.

One of the most prominent areas is Whitefield, which evolved from a quiet settlement into a bustling commercial and residential hub following the establishment of major IT parks like ITPL.

Similarly, Electronic City in the south emerged as a key technology centre, housing major firms like Infosys and Wipro. This transformation spurred rapid residential and infrastructure development in nearby areas such as HSR Layout and Sarjapur Road, attracting a large influx of professionals and residents.

“Areas along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) corridor—especially from Marathahalli to Bellandur—along with newer pockets like Kadubeesanahalli and Devarabeesanahalli, have experienced significant growth with emerging large tech parks and SEZs,” said Kiran Kumar, vice president at Hanu Reddy Realty. “In North Bengaluru too, localities like Hebbal, Thanisandra, and Yelahanka are developing rapidly, supported by better airport connectivity and ongoing infrastructure initiatives.”

Also Read: How will Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill impact the real estate sector in the IT capital?

Bengaluru real estate: Prices in traditional hotspots and emerging areas

According to real estate experts, land prices in traditional Bengaluru hotspots like Malleshwaram and Basavanagudi range between 28,000 to 30,000 per sq ft. Indiranagar remains one of the priciest areas, with land costs reaching 40,000 per sq ft, despite being fully developed.

In terms of apartments, prices in JP Nagar vary from 10,000 to 20,000 per sq ft, depending on the location. In Jayanagar, rates start at 20,000 per sq ft and go higher. Cooke Town and Frazer Town offer quality apartments from A-grade developers priced around 15,000 per sq ft. Upscale neighbourhoods like Defence Colonies and Sadashivanagar have apartment prices at approximately 25,000 per sq ft, while new apartments in Basavanagudi are selling for about 18,000 per sq ft.

In contrast, emerging areas in East and North Bengaluru—such as Whitefield, Hebbal, and Thanisandra—offer more diverse investment opportunities. In Whitefield, apartment prices range from 10,000 to 25,000 per sq ft, while Hebbal's prime road-facing properties command 18,000 to 20,000 per sq ft. Thanisandra, being more affordable, typically offers apartments priced below 15,000 per sq ft.

In Varthur, located in the southeast, apartment prices range from 80 lakh to 1 crore. Meanwhile, North Bengaluru offers relatively lower entry points, with apartments starting around 70 lakh. For plots, areas like Hennur have prices ranging from 80 lakh to 90 lakh for a 1,000 sq ft plot.

Should you invest in new suburbs or old Bengaluru?

“Old localities like Malleshwaram, Basavanagudi, and Jayanagar are like antiques—timeless and priceless,” said Manjesh Rao, chief broker at BlueBroker. “These areas are well-developed with strong public infrastructure, including bus and metro connectivity, which makes them very liveable. However, being closer to the city centre, traffic congestion continues to remain a challenge in these areas."

On the other hand, newer hubs like Sarjapur, despite being major IT corridors, still lack integrated transport and basic infrastructure in many parts. In most of the newer IT corridors like Hebbal and Electronic City, metro work is ongoing and last-mile connectivity continues to remain a challenge.

“But we’re seeing modern development in the newer suburbs—better road-laying technology called Tender S.U.R.E., skywalks, and planned layouts. For those seeking a cosmopolitan lifestyle, new Bengaluru makes more sense. For those attached to nostalgia or heritage, the older parts are still in demand, mostly for resale,” Rao said.

He also said that plot sizes in older areas like Malleshwaram tend to be larger, and restoring such homes offers a unique opportunity. “However, we see most younger buyers or families are choosing to live in upcoming areas. When it comes to modern amenities in projects located in Old Bengaluru, it depends on the scale—larger projects usually come with modern features, while smaller developments may not.”

Additionally, older parts of Bengaluru are better equipped to handle heavy rains, with their well-planned, decades-old drainage systems that help prevent flooding. In contrast, newer areas like Whitefield and Hebbal in the north often struggle with waterlogging during monsoons due to inadequate infrastructure, as witnessed across multiple incidents in 2022 and 2023.

According to Kumar, newer areas in Bengaluru consistently witness fresh supply and capital appreciation of around 15–20%, while older parts of the city see annual appreciation rates of approximately 10–15%.

For those looking at long-term investment returns, Kumar advises focusing on newer neighbourhoods that offer a modern and cosmopolitan lifestyle. However, for end-use, particularly for those prioritising peace, greenery, and well-established infrastructure, Old Bengaluru remains unparalleled.

“New Bangalore is where the growth is, but Old Bangalore is where the charm is still alive,” he remarked.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Old Bengaluru vs new suburbs: Should you invest in heritage charm or future growth?
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On