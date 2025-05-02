How will Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill impact the real estate sector in the IT capital?

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill proposes to expand the city’s administrative boundaries by including adjoining villages, towns, and peri-urban areas within Bengaluru’s official limits. This restructuring aims to streamline governance across the rapidly growing metropolitan region. The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill proposes to expand the city’s administrative boundaries by including adjoining villages, towns, and peri-urban areas within Bengaluru’s official limits. (Representational Image)(AI-generated image created with ChatGPT)

Instead of a single municipal body, the bill envisions the creation of multiple smaller municipal corporations, each led by an elected mayor and responsible for specific zones. These corporations will function under a central authority to ensure cohesive urban planning and infrastructure coordination across Greater Bengaluru.

This proposed redefinition of city limits for the real estate sector is expected to drive up property prices, especially in the outskirts and peri-urban regions. However, experts caution that the extent of the price increase will depend on the actual rollout of infrastructure and improvement in mobility services.

“This move will likely lead to a surge in land prices in areas newly brought under the city’s jurisdiction,” said Srinivas Alavilli, a fellow at WRI India. “Many of these locations are already witnessing speculative growth, and official inclusion could further accelerate this trend.”

He said the bill may also pave the way for developing new commercial hubs, including business parks in previously underdeveloped zones. “Today, Bengaluru’s economic activity is concentrated in a few zones—Electronic City, Whitefield, ORR, Hebbal, and industrial areas like Bommasandra and Peenya. With better governance and planning under the proposed GBA, we could see more balanced growth, easing congestion in existing business districts.”

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: Studio apartments under ₹30,000 you should check out

What is the bill about?

Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has granted his assent to the landmark Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, 2024. The legislation, aimed at restructuring the city’s civic administration, proposes the division of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) into multiple, smaller municipal corporations

The Bill proposes a decentralised and participatory model of urban governance for the Greater Bengaluru Area. It plans to set up a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which will act as a supervisory body to coordinate development and align planning across the city. The Bill also allows for the creation of up to 10 independent city corporations to improve administrative efficiency and deliver civic services more effectively to residents, urban experts told HT.com

Will it resolve Bengaluru’s infrastructure challenges?

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill proposes to expand the city’s administrative boundaries by including nearby villages, towns, and urban areas within Bengaluru’s official limits. This move aims to bring fast-growing suburbs and peri-urban regions under a single governance structure.

Instead of one large municipal body, the bill suggests creating several smaller corporations. Each corporation will manage a part of the Greater Bengaluru area (through elected Mayors) but will work under a central authority to ensure coordination.

The exact boundaries of the Greater Bengaluru Authority are yet to be defined, but it is expected to cover around 1,000 sq. km, compared to BBMP’s current 700+ sq. km. Alavilli, pointed out that this expansion will likely include the merging of adjacent areas and villages into the Bengaluru metropolitan area, said experts.

"The Greater Bengaluru Authority has the potential to improve urban planning and inter-agency coordination significantly. If it lives up to its promise, it could unlock large parcels of vacant land and enable the redensification of existing areas. This, in turn, would allow the city to better leverage its metro network, improve mobility, and reduce congestion," Srikanth Viswanathan, CEO of Janaagraha, said.

Also Read: Bengaluru real estate: If your apartment’s value has doubled, is it time to cash out now?

Will it impact property prices?

For the real estate sector, expanding Bengaluru's limits may boost property prices, especially in the outskirts. However, this must be critically assessed against actual infrastructure delivery and mobility outcomes, they add.

"Such a redefinition will naturally impact real estate. Areas surrounding Bengaluru will likely see a rise in land prices as they begin to be officially identified as part of the city. This will create a ripple effect, especially in peri-urban areas, where land values are already high in anticipation," Alavilli said.

He said that the city will likely witness new commercial hubs, such as business parks in previously underdeveloped areas. "Currently, Bengaluru’s major employment zones include Electronic City, Whitefield, Outer Ring Road, Hebbal, and industrial estates like Bommasandra and Peenya. With better planning and governance under GBA, we could enable more distributed development, reducing congestion and development stress on a few zones."

Experts caution stress on land use and transport integration needed

Experts say that while the GBA is expected to expand Bengaluru’s administrative boundaries, it simultaneously dilutes critical planning functions, particularly land use and transport integration.

"For example, areas like Whitefield were developed without proper transport planning, resulting in serious mobility challenges. Though the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) was introduced to address such gaps, the GBA risks undermining it. Effective integration of land use and transport is fundamental to sustainable urban development. Still, that focus appears to be weakening in the proposed Act," Satya Arikutharam, former chief technical advisor to the state government, now an independent consultant, said.

BMLTA is a statutory body established to regulate and coordinate urban mobility initiatives within the Bengaluru Metropolitan Area (BMA). It aims to consolidate planning and oversight of transport policy in the region.