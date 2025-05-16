Greater Bengaluru Authority replaces BBMP as city’s main civic agency: Here’s what it means

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has officially replaced the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as the city’s primary civic body, following the implementation of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act 2024. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has officially replaced the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as the city’s primary civic body (Representational Image)(Pexels)

On May 15, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the implementation of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, replacing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). The change took effect after the Governor granted assent to the new governance act.

"From today, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is coming into effect. The BBMP will no longer exist. The bill was passed in both houses and signed by the Governor. Henceforth, it will be known as Greater Bengaluru. I will be the Chairman of it," the CM had said.

Also Read: How will Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill impact the real estate sector in the IT capital?

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Act

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, allows the creation of at least three municipal corporations to govern the city instead of a single municipal body like the BBMP, according to a statement released by the state government.

All municipal corporations will be led by an elected mayor responsible for specific zones. These corporations will function under a central authority, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), to ensure cohesive urban planning and infrastructure coordination across the IT capital.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Act, passed by the Karnataka Legislature in February 2024, was introduced in response to long-standing demands for governance reform in Bengaluru, a city struggling with rapid population growth, infrastructure challenges, and environmental issues.

Unlike the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which manages a 709-square-kilometre area, the GBA was initially proposed to expand the city’s boundaries to over 1,000 square kilometres, incorporating peripheral villages. However, according to a report by the Indian Express, the government has temporarily put these expansion plans on hold, opting to retain the existing BBMP limits for now.

Villages outside the current city boundaries will continue to be governed by gram panchayats, preserving the existing rural administrative structure. Officials indicated that any future expansion would be undertaken systematically, following the formalisation of the GBA’s regulations.

GBA absorbs several provisions of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority

The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) incorporates several provisions from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority to enhance transport planning and coordination within the Bengaluru Metropolitan Area. It also brings together key agencies, including the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited, and the Bangalore Development Authority, issuing binding directives to streamline municipal and transport functions.

Also Read: Greater Bengaluru Authority replaces BBMP as city’s governing body

How will GBA impact Bengaluru's infrastructure?

The exact boundaries of the Greater Bengaluru Authority are yet to be defined, but it is expected to cover around 1,000 sq km, compared to BBMP’s current over 700 sq km. Experts said this expansion will likely include the merging of adjacent areas and villages into the Bengaluru metropolitan area.

For the first time, multiple key agencies responsible for Bengaluru’s infrastructure and services—including the Bengaluru Development Authority, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, among others, are expected to be brought under one umbrella with the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Urban experts said this integrated structure aims to enable more cohesive urban planning and smoother coordination across departments, addressing the long-standing issue of fragmented governance in the city.

Impact on the real estate sector

For the real estate sector, expanding Bengaluru's limits is likely to boost property prices, especially in the outskirts, experts said.

"Such a redefinition will naturally impact real estate. Areas surrounding Bengaluru will likely see a rise in land prices as they begin to be officially identified as part of the city. This will create a ripple effect, especially in peri-urban areas, where land values are already high in anticipation," said Srinivas Alavilli, a citizen activist.

Experts emphasise the need for better integration of land use and transportation systems.

Experts warn that although the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) aims to expand the city’s administrative scope, it could risk undermining crucial urban planning functions, particularly the integration of land use and transportation systems.

“Take Whitefield, for instance. Development happened without coordinated transport planning, and now the area faces major traffic and connectivity issues,” said Satya Arikutharam, former chief technical advisor to the state government and now an independent consultant.

“Although the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) was established to bridge such planning gaps, the GBA could potentially sideline its role. Integrating transport and land use is key to sustainable growth, but that priority seems to be missing from the current proposal,” he said.