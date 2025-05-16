‘Quarter Bengaluru’ not ‘Greater Bengaluru’: BJP leader R Ashoka as Congress splits city into three

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Thursday launched a sharp critique of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government’s proposal to divide Bengaluru into three municipal corporations, warning that the move would weaken the city’s governance and undermine its economic fabric. Opposition leader R Ashoka argued that splitting the city would not lead to improved administration or financial efficiency.(PTI)

Addressing the media, Ashoka accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of dismantling the city’s legacy and sabotaging the vision of founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda. “They are reducing Greater Bengaluru to Quarter Bengaluru,” he said, referring to the Congress-led government’s push for trifurcation, Deccan Herald reported

Ashoka argued that splitting the city would not lead to improved administration or financial efficiency. Instead, he claimed the plan would backfire, with only one of the three proposed divisions generating significant revenue due to the concentration of IT and BT companies. “The other two regions won’t be able to sustain themselves financially. This isn’t about governance, it’s about real estate interests,” he alleged.

He also took issue with the proposal to appoint the Chief Minister as the head of the newly proposed Greater Bengaluru Authority. “Siddaramaiah has not been elected through municipal bodies. How can he lead an urban governance structure he isn’t even accountable to? He doesn’t attend BBMP meetings,” Ashoka pointed out.

The BJP leader warned that his party would take legal action to reverse the decision if voted back to power.

BBMP now Greater Bengaluru Authority

The newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officially took charge on Thursday, replacing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as the city’s principal governing body. However, for now, the transition will remain largely on paper.

A government notification issued on Wednesday stated: “In exercise of the power conferred by sub-section (3) of Section 1 of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024 (Karnataka Act No. 36 of 2025), the Government of Karnataka hereby directs that the said Act, all sections and provisions, shall come into force from May 15, 2025.”

The implementation of the Act marks the beginning of a new administrative framework for Bengaluru under the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, aimed at streamlining civic governance in the city.

