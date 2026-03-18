Bengaluru home prices increase by 21% in Q4 2025, second only to Mumbai: Report
Bengaluru home prices jumped 21% QoQ in Q4 to ₹9,500 per sq ft, second only to Mumbai, while sales rose 12.7% YoY amid supply-led volatility, PropTiger said
Bengaluru’s housing market witnessed a sharp uptick in home prices in Q4 2025, with average prices rising 21% quarter-on-quarter to ₹9,500 per sq ft. This made it the second-most-expensive housing market after Mumbai MMR ( ₹14,000 per sq ft in Q4), surpassing Delhi NCR ( ₹9,167 per sq ft in Q4), according to a PropTiger report.
The report highlighted pronounced fluctuations in sales throughout the year, driven more by timing-led demand than a steady recovery pattern. Sales stood at 11,731 units in Q1 2025 before surging 33.2% QoQ to 15,628 units in Q2, the strongest quarterly performance of the year.
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“In Q4 2025, sales stabilised at 13,931 units, reflecting a 6.1% QoQ increase, though volumes remained below the Q2 peak. On a YoY basis, Q4 2025 sales were 5.3% higher than Q4 2024, indicating modest year-end improvement despite intra-year volatility,” the report said.
Overall, Bengaluru recorded 12.7% YoY growth in residential sales in 2025, reflecting demand resilience. However, faster supply expansion kept the market in a calibrated adjustment phase rather than an acceleration cycle, the report said.
“Bengaluru’s residential market in calendar year 2025 exhibited pronounced quarterly volatility, with sharp swings in sales volumes reflecting timing-driven demand rather than a linear recovery trend,” the PropTiger report said.
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Supply outpaces absorption
On the supply side, PropTiger said developers maintained a strong launch pipeline, particularly in Q1 and Q4 2025, indicating continued confidence in the market. However, this optimism was not consistently reflected in absorption levels across all quarters, leading to periodic sales fluctuations.
“On the supply side, new launches remained elevated, particularly in Q1 and Q4 2025, suggesting sustained developer confidence. However, this supply was not consistently matched by absorption across all quarters, contributing to periodic volatility in sales performance,” the report said.
At the national level, the report noted that housing sales across the top eight cities declined 12% year-on-year to 3,86,365 units in 2025, marking the lowest annual sales since 2022. Quarterly sales in Q4 also fell 10% YoY to 95,049 units.
New supply across India dropped 6% annually to 3,61,096 units, the lowest since 2021. Although Q4 supply saw a marginal 4% YoY increase, this indicates a cautious but steady approach by developers, the report said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More