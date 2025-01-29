Bengaluru hotel prices up by almost 30% ahead of Aero India 2025 and Invest Karnataka 2025

Booking a hotel room in Bengaluru is set to get expensive as the IT capital prepares to host the Aero India 2025 and Invest Karnataka 2025 next month. Online searches and direct calls to hotels showed that many hotel rooms are already witnessing a surge in rates by almost 25-30% and these are expected to go up further closer to the event dates. Booking a hotel room in Bengaluru in February is set to get expensive as the IT capital prepares to host the Aero India 2025 and Invest Karnataka 2025 next month. (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

Aero India 2025 is scheduled for February 10 and 15 at Air Force Station Yelahanka in north Bengaluru. Several companies from over 15 countries have registered for the event. The Invest Karnataka 2025 is scheduled between February 12 and February 14 at Bangalore Palace; over 5,000 delegates are expected to attend.

"With an influx of national and international visitors, the hospitality sector is poised to experience a surge in demand, benefiting hotels, serviced apartments, and related services. Moreover, the event catalyzes economic growth by supporting various ancillary businesses and services. Local restaurants, transportation providers, retailers, and other service-oriented enterprises are likely to see increased patronage during the event," Amar Mysore, President of CREDAI Bengaluru said.

Bengaluru room rates are expected to go up closer to the event

Aero India is set to boost hotel bookings in north Bengaluru in areas like Hebbal and central business districts with 5-star hotels, said PC Rao, president of Bengaluru Hotel Association — an umbrella organisation of more than 2,000 hotels across the city.

"Most hotels in the central business district, like MG Road and Richmond Road, are already over 60% booked. We anticipate the vacancy to drop further in the first week of February," Rao added.

At DoubleTree Whitefield by Kalyani Hospitality, the company said it is seeing a steady increase in bookings, with current occupancy at 50%.

"We are optimistic about reaching 90% during this period, driven by the strong interest from domestic and international guests. This surge in demand highlights the role that large-scale events like the Aero Show play in bolstering the hospitality industry. Such events not only bring short-term business opportunities but also reinforce the long-term growth potential of the sector in the APAC region," Priyanka Raju, Director of Kalyani Developers, said.

JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, located on Vittal Mallya Road, also has limited rooms available. "Our average daily bookings stand at 8-10 rooms, with typical stays averaging between 3-4 nights. Given that we are located in the Central Business District, there has been a noticeable increase in weekly bookings. We confidently anticipate achieving full occupancy in February," Srikant Kodali, director of sales and marketing at JW Marriott, said.

The hospitality arm of Embassy Group also expects full occupancy ahead of the events in February. "We are observing a significant uptick in demand for hotel rooms leading up to the Aero Show. Many properties have reported 20–30% higher booking volumes than a regular month. This is largely due to corporate travel linked to the show and leisure travelers eager to attend the event," Kahraman Yigit, Co-founder and CEO of Olive by Embassy, said. Many hotels are already running at or are closer to the sold-out status for the main event dates, so last-minute travelers may find limited availability, he added.

Demand concentrated in North Bengaluru

Experts say that maximum demand is concentrated in North Bengaluru, particularly in areas such as Yelahanka, Hebbal, and the Outer Ring Road (ORR), owing to their proximity to key event venues and connectivity. The central business district (CBD) and tech hubs like Hebbal and Manyata Tech Park also see strong bookings, given their proximity to major corporate offices.

Rao said most of the hotels in the CBD areas or the north are experiencing more than a 15-20% surge in dynamic prices, which are expected to surge by 50% during Aero India dates in February.

Luxury hotels have already increased tariffs to ₹20,000–25,000 per night during peak dates. Prices are expected to escalate further as hotels adjust rates in real-time to match demand, Siddharth Mankani, Managing Director - Embassy Leisure and Projects said.

Olive by Embassy is experiencing dynamic prices, and rates have increased by 1.5 to 2 times in some cases, especially closer to the show dates.

"On average, rates have surged by approximately 25% compared to standard pricing. As one of the closest hotels to the Aero Show venue, we’re experiencing exceptionally high demand, especially since this is our first Aero Show since opening last year," Anuradha Venkat, Hotel Captain at Moxy Bengaluru, said.