Bengaluru PG crisis: Six paying guest accommodations sealed; ₹1.96 lakh in fines imposed for violations

The Bengaluru Central City Corporation has sealed six Paying Guest (PG) accommodations and imposed fines worth ₹1.96 lakh after inspections revealed serious lapses in hygiene and basic safety standards, according to a statement issued by the city’s apex municipal body, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on January 16. The Bengaluru Central City Corporation sealed six PGs and imposed ₹1.96 lakh in fines after inspections found major hygiene and safety lapses, the Greater Bengaluru Authority said. (Representational Image) (Pexels )

The action was taken under the direction of Commissioner Rajendra Cholan, following a citywide inspection drive led by health officer Shivakumar across 204 PG establishments.

The inspections covered PGs located in the Shivajinagar and Chickpet Assembly constituencies, focusing on key compliance parameters including safe drinking water, kitchen hygiene, general cleanliness, fire safety equipment, CCTV camera installation, proper washroom facilities, and valid FSSAI certification for food preparation. Six PGs that failed to meet minimum hygiene norms were sealed, the statement said.



“Six PGs that failed to maintain cleanliness were sealed, and fines totalling ₹1.96 lakh were imposed on PGs found to have deficiencies,” the statement said.

“A total of 204 PG accommodation establishments were inspected as part of this drive. Awareness notices were issued to all PG operators, directing them to rectify the non-compliances within seven days and to operate in compliance with the prescribed norms,” GBA said.

During the same inspection drive, officials and staff of the revenue department examined issues related to property tax and other applicable taxes pertaining to the PG buildings, it said.



Greater Bengaluru Authority cracking down on illegal PGs Earlier, GBA cracked down on the city’s PG accommodations, sealing 10 units after inspections revealed unhygienic kitchen conditions and multiple safety lapses on January 14. The action followed a citywide inspection drive across Jayanagar, Bengaluru South, BTM Layout, and areas under the Bommanahalli constituency, the civic body said in a statement.

According to GBA, 66 PG accommodations were inspected to assess hygiene, availability of safe drinking water, kitchen cleanliness, proper toilet facilities, fire safety equipment, CCTV installation, and valid FSSAI certification for food preparation.

Civic experts say that Bengaluru’s paying guest (PG) accommodation segment needs to be regulated as several illegal structures have mushroomed, with little to no action taken against builders despite repeated complaints and visible breaches of building norms. PG operators are also gradually recognising the need to comply with the city’s regulatory framework in Bengaluru, Sukhi Seo, secretary of the Bengaluru PG Owners’ Association, earlier told Hindustan Times Real Estate.