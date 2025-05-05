Bengaluru records 15,340 units of housing sales in Jan-March 2025, down by 10% YoY: JLL report

Bengaluru recorded home sales of 15,340 units between January and March 2025, down by 10% from 16,995 units in the same period last year, a report by JLL India said. Bengaluru recorded home sales of 15,340 units between January and March 2025, down by 10% from 16,995 units in the same period last year, a report by JLL India said. (Representational Image)(AI generated image from ChatGPT )

The city also witnessed a launch of 20,484 units, up by 62% from 12,616 last year, the report said.

The prime factors driving the residential sector growth in Bengaluru include its IT and startup ecosystem, its rising popularity as an employment hub and the ongoing expansion of Namma Metro and road networks connecting peripheries to the core, the report noted.

In Q1 2025, around 30% of Bengaluru’s sales were contributed by projects launched during the first quarter of the year, signalling strong buyer confidence in such projects in the early stages of construction, the report said.

"In terms of submarket-wise performance, Bellary Road emerged as the frontrunner in new project launches, accounting for over a third of the total, meanwhile, Whitefield proved most attractive to homebuyers, generating 35% of the quarter's overall sales,” Siva Krishnan, Senior Managing Director (Chennai & Coimbatore), Head - Residential Services, India, JLL said.

Luxury segment drives home sales in Bengaluru

The JLL report said that apartments priced ₹1 crore and above held a dominant share of around 61% in Bengaluru’s Q1 housing sales and recorded a growth of 31% when compared to Q1 2024.

Out of this, the premium segment apartments (priced between ₹3-5 crore) witnessed the majority of the traction with 119% year-on-year growth in sales.

"The consistent rise in demand for more expensive homes reflects growing wealth among property seekers, evolving lifestyle aspirations, and a shift towards prioritising spacious and high-end residences,” said Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research and REIS, India, JLL.

Bengaluru's residential real estate saw average property prices climb by approximately 13% in Q1 2025 compared to the previous year.

"This price appreciation can be largely attributed to factors such as the introduction of high-end projects at premium price points that have pulled the average price upwards and the rapid absorption of quality developments. Whitefield enjoyed the highest Y-o-Y price growth of 17%, followed by the Hosur Road submarket with 14% appreciation," JLL said.