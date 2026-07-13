Bengaluru tenant alleges landlord deducted 80,396 from deposit; says he's ‘paying to renovate the flat for next tenant’

In yet another case highlighting security deposit disputes in Bengaluru's rental market, a tenant sparked an online debate after alleging his landlord deducted ₹80,396 from his ₹1 lakh security deposit when he moved out of a 2BHK apartment after just over a year, leaving him with less than ₹20,000. Claiming no damage to the apartment and that he had treated it ‘like my own home,’ the tenant said the deductions made him feel as though he was paying to renovate the flat for its next occupant.

Bengaluru real estate: Claiming no damage to the apartment and that he had treated it ‘like my own home,’ the tenant said the deductions made him feel as though he was paying to renovate the flat for its next occupant. (Photo for representational purposes only) (unsplash)

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According to the tenant’s post on Reddit, the deductions included charges for painting the apartment, replacing a hand shower, towel rods, and door stoppers, as well as other maintenance expenses. He claimed he was being billed not only for repairs but also for preparing the flat for its next occupant.

“I completely understand if I’d broken something or caused actual damage, I have no problem paying for that. But this feels more like I’m being billed for general maintenance and getting the apartment ready for the next tenant. Am I being unreasonable here, or is this an absurd deduction after just one year?,” he posted.

"It honestly feels like I'm paying to renovate the flat before the next tenant moves in… I'm being billed for general maintenance and getting the apartment ready for the next tenant," the tenant wrote in his Reddit post, asking, "Am I crazy or is this insane?"

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{{^usCountry}} “The thing is, I wasn’t even around much. My job requires me to travel constantly, so although I rented the place for the whole year and paid rent on time every month, I was actually living there for maybe 7 days a month on average. What surprises me is that I never broke anything, never damaged the apartment, never hosted parties, never smoked inside, and honestly treated the place like my own home. The apartment is pretty much in the same condition as the day I moved in,” the Bengaluru tenant wrote. 'Should have taken a video before moving in’, Redditors react to Bengaluru tenant’s deposit row {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The thing is, I wasn’t even around much. My job requires me to travel constantly, so although I rented the place for the whole year and paid rent on time every month, I was actually living there for maybe 7 days a month on average. What surprises me is that I never broke anything, never damaged the apartment, never hosted parties, never smoked inside, and honestly treated the place like my own home. The apartment is pretty much in the same condition as the day I moved in,” the Bengaluru tenant wrote. 'Should have taken a video before moving in’, Redditors react to Bengaluru tenant’s deposit row {{/usCountry}}

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The post triggered a flurry of responses, with many users saying that normal wear and tear should not be passed on to tenants. One commenter advised, "You should have taken a video before moving in as proof of the apartment's condition. In my building, landlords usually deduct only one month's painting charges, as clearly stated in the rental agreement. Most minor repairs and cleaning are covered within that. Many of the items in your bill appear to be normal wear and tear and shouldn't be charged."

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Another user suggested seeking support from neighbours if the landlord owned multiple apartments in the same complex. "If the owner has several flats in the building, talk to your neighbours. What happened to you could happen to them as well."

Several users also stressed the importance of carefully reviewing the rental agreement before signing it. "Never treat a rent agreement as a mere formality. It often comes back to haunt you when you move out. All such deductions, maintenance charges and conditions should be clearly documented in the agreement from the beginning," one commenter wrote.

Landlord not returning your security deposit or demanding more money? Here's what tenants can do

With security deposit disputes becoming increasingly common, legal experts say tenants should know their rights and take preventive measures from the very beginning of a tenancy to avoid disagreements when moving out.

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Read the rental agreement carefully

Before signing a lease, tenants should carefully review every clause, especially those relating to the security deposit, notice period, rent escalation, painting charges, maintenance costs and deductions that may be made at the time of vacating. Any such terms should be clearly stated in the agreement and accepted by both the landlord and the tenant.

Also Read: ₹48,000 security deposit deduction for painting, deep cleaning; Redditors call it ‘extortion’">Bengaluru tenant questions ₹48,000 security deposit deduction for painting, deep cleaning; Redditors call it ‘extortion’

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Legal experts note that while landlords often ask for substantial security deposits, disagreements over refund amounts are among the most common rental disputes.

Document the property's condition

Tenants should photograph or record a detailed video of the apartment as soon as they take possession, experts advise. The footage should capture the condition of the walls, flooring, fixtures, fittings and appliances. This creates a time-stamped record that can serve as evidence if the landlord later claims damages or seeks to make deductions that the tenant believes are unjustified, said legal experts.

Maintaining similar photo or video evidence when vacating the property, along with copies of repair receipts, utility bill payments and written communication with the landlord, can further help tenants resolve disputes or support their case if legal action becomes necessary.

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Also Read: Bengaluru rental market: From 'My son is returning' to rent hikes, excuses tenants say landlords use to push them out

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)