Bengaluru tenant questions 48,000 security deposit deduction for painting, deep cleaning; Redditors call it ‘extortion’

Bengaluru’s rental market is increasingly testing tenants’ patience. From stringent tenant screening and steep security deposits to disputes over deposit refunds, tenants say moving out can be as stressful as moving in.

A Bengaluru tenant alleged that his landlord intended to deduct ₹40,000 from a ₹1 lakh security deposit for repainting the apartment and charge an additional ₹7,000– ₹8,000 for deep cleaning, sparking a debate on Reddit (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

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The latest flashpoint came after a tenant alleged that his landlord planned to deduct ₹40,000 from a ₹1 lakh security deposit for repainting the apartment while also insisting on a deep-cleaning charge of ₹7,000– ₹8,000. The post struck a chord with many renters, reigniting a familiar debate over what constitutes fair wear and tear and where legitimate maintenance costs end, and excessive deductions begin.

“We are shifting to another place this saturday in Bengaluru, and our current owner is asking to deep clean the house before leaving. He was also giving the contact number of a cleaner who would charge 7K to 8K. He will also deduct 40K for paint from the 1 lakh deposit. I'm a bit confused about how a deep clean will be done in a house full of things. Deep cleaning requires an empty house,” the tenant said in a post.

Tenants debate Bengaluru’s rental practices

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The tenant’s experience triggered a flood of responses online, with many users questioning the rationale behind charging separately for deep cleaning after already making a substantial deduction for repainting. Several commenters described such practices as increasingly common in Bengaluru’s rental market, where disputes over deductions from security deposits have become a recurring source of friction between landlords and tenants. {{/usCountry}}

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The tenant’s experience triggered a flood of responses online, with many users questioning the rationale behind charging separately for deep cleaning after already making a substantial deduction for repainting. Several commenters described such practices as increasingly common in Bengaluru’s rental market, where disputes over deductions from security deposits have become a recurring source of friction between landlords and tenants. {{/usCountry}}

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One commenter argued that deducting the equivalent of one month’s rent for painting, cleaning, or similar expenses was excessive, calling the additional demand for deep-cleaning charges ‘nothing short of extortion.’

Also Read: ₹5,000 for cleaning, calls smooth security deposit refund ‘rare these days’">Bengaluru tenant says landlord deducted just ₹5,000 for cleaning, calls smooth security deposit refund ‘rare these days’

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“... deducting 1 mth rent is just extortion and nothing else. Its owners responsibility to get things clean before renting out to another tenant. If they're deducting for deep clean and stuff then definitely it's extortion (unless ofcourse the tenant has left it in very unusable state),” a Redditor said.

Another user echoed the sentiment, saying that if a landlord is already deducting a month’s rent from the security deposit, seeking extra payment for deep cleaning is difficult to justify unless the property has been left in a severely damaged or unusable condition. The commenter added that such practices are uncommon in Mumbai, where landlords or agents typically charge only a nominal amount for basic cleaning.

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Also Read: ‘Trying to rent a house, not adopt a child’: Bengaluru tenant flags intrusive landlord checks, sparks debate

A third user offered a more balanced view, noting that while property owners are responsible for preparing a home for the next tenant, occupants are also expected to return the premises in roughly the same condition in which they received it. However, the commenter acknowledged that Bengaluru’s rental market is often perceived as being more demanding than those in other major cities.

Why do landlords levy hefty painting and cleaning charges on tenants?

Many landlords in Bengaluru say the deduction is meant to restore the property before handing it to the next tenant. They argue that repainting costs have increased in recent years due to higher labour costs and rising material prices, making a one-month rent adjustment a practical benchmark.

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Legal experts note that such deductions are generally governed by the rental agreement signed between both parties. Avilash Naik, an advocate practising at the Karnataka High Court, said there is no blanket prohibition on these charges. According to him, if the agreement specifically mentions repainting or restoration deductions and both the landlord and the tenant have accepted the terms, the clause may be enforceable, subject to the facts of the case.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)