Bengaluru tenant paying ₹35,000 rent for studio apartment alleges landlord called him ‘stupid’ and ‘idiot’ for ‘using AC

A Reddit post by a tenant paying ₹35,000 a month for a tiny studio apartment without a balcony in Bengaluru’s Koramangala has sparked a debate after the tenant alleged harassment by the landlord for ‘using AC too much.’ The tenant claimed the poorly ventilated flat left little choice but to rely on air conditioning, only to later be called ‘stupid’ and an ‘idiot’ for overusing electricity despite utilities being included in the rent. A Reddit post by a tenant paying ₹35,000 a month for a tiny studio apartment without a balcony in Bengaluru’s Koramangala has sparked a debate after the tenant alleged harassment by the landlord for ‘using AC too much.’ (Picture for representational purposes) (Unsplash)

The tenant said the fully furnished studio included electricity and water charges in the rent. The arrangement reportedly turned sour when the landlord accused the tenant of “misusing the fact that electricity is free” by running the AC frequently.

“I’ve been paying 35k for a studio apartment in Koramangala. It is very small, without a balcony and with hardly any ventilation. I agreed to it because I had just moved to Bangalore and didn’t know much about the city. The flat is fully furnished and comes with an AC, and everything was included in the rent, electricity and water bill too,” the Redditor wrote.

“But turns out, I’m misusing the fact that electricity is free for me and using AC too much. Not just that, I got called ‘stupid’ and an ‘idiot’ for behaving like this. Of course, with zero ventilation, I didn’t really have any other option but to use AC as long as I stay in that flat. Apart from that, I wish I could tell him that the electricity is NOT free and I’m in fact paying WAY too much for a flat like that,” he said.

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Reddit users say offline house hunting works better in Bengaluru One Redditor said physically scouting neighbourhoods for ‘To-Let’ boards proved far more effective than relying on platforms such as Facebook or NoBroker. The user claimed they had recently finalised a house after months of searching and found that offline listings were both more abundant and of higher quality.

“Would strongly recommend it,” the Redditor wrote, while also cautioning renters to clarify terms such as electricity usage and owner expectations in writing before moving in.

Another Reddit user echoed the advice, suggesting prospective tenants divide large localities into smaller pockets and explore them over weekends. While the process may be tedious, the commenter claimed that online listings in Bengaluru are often overpriced by at least 25%.

“Pick the area and go around. If the area is huge, pick one part of it each weekend. It's tedious, but that's the only option. Online ones are definitely overpriced at least by 25%. Some still put up boards, some watchmen are in partnership with a broker, but you have to weed out,” he said.

What are studio apartments? Studio apartments are compact, self-contained homes that combine the bedroom, living area, and kitchen into a single open space, with a separate bathroom. In Bengaluru, they are increasingly common near major business districts and are often offered as fully furnished units.

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Rent for studio apartments in Bengaluru Demand for 1RK and studio apartments has risen sharply around Bengaluru’s major IT corridors, including Sarjapur Road, Marathahalli, Whitefield, and the areas surrounding Manyata Tech Park. Brokers say that compact homes located near office hubs are increasingly popular among working professionals seeking to reduce their long daily commutes.

Developers have also started incorporating 1RK units into larger residential projects near tech parks, as these homes tend to attract tenants quickly. According to brokers, professionals often prefer renting a smaller furnished unit near their workplace rather than spending hours travelling across the city.

"In many large residential projects near tech hubs, developers are offering 1RK units as part of their projects. These units are rented out quickly due to the convenience they offer to working professionals. For instance, many people commuting long distances, such as from Whitefield to Manyata Tech Park in North Bengaluru, prefer renting a fully furnished 1RK closer to their workplaces to avoid daily travel hassles," Manjesh Rao of BlueBroker said.

Brokers estimate that fully furnished 1RK units near Bengaluru’s technology parks typically command rents of ₹20,000–30,000 per month. In premium neighbourhoods such as Indiranagar, rents can reach around ₹40,000 a month even in buildings without lifts.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)