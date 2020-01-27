Bhutani Infra ropes in BL Kashyap Ltd for Rs 500 crore project in Noida

real-estate

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 15:04 IST

Realty firm Bhutani Infra has extended a Rs 500 crore contract to BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd to develop a project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh

The commercial project will be part of Bhutani Infra’s Cyberthum, which will be spread over 27 acres of land. BL Kashyap Ltd has been entrusted with building 22 lakh sq feet area.

Ashish Bhutani, CEO Bhutani Infra, confirmed the development, news agency PTI reported.

Cyberthum is located near the Noida Expressway on Sector 140A, Noida. It includes business spaces, retail shops and office spaces with lease guarantee.

The other noteworthy projects of Bhutani Infra in Noida include Alphathum, Ithum and World Square Mall.

Cyberthum is being hailed as north India’s tallest commercial tower. It comes with a facility of a helipad and ample parking facilities. The nearest Metro station is Sector 137.

Cyberthum will have two towers, consisting of 50 storeys of buildings each. It is located around 30 minutes away from the upcoming Jewar International Airport and is around 55 km from the IGI (Indira Gandhi International) Airport.

The real estate company has launched Cyberthum My Pod project, which is a part of Cyberthum project. Cyberthum My Pod is a co-working office space spread over 67 sq feet.

Ashish Bhutani added that Noida has seen spurt in demand for office space and commercial development of late because the rent of the flats is less in comparison to Gurugram.

Bhutani Infra player has recently finished the construction of its commercial project Alphathum at a cost of Rs 1, 200 crore. Over 32 lakh sq feet area of the project has been in the “fit-out” stage.

BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd is one of the leading construction, infrastructure and civil engineering companies with a presence across the country.

The company has several clients which comprise the Escorts Group, Goetz India Ltd, Birla Group, Carraro India, Oberoi Hotels, Taj hotels and Shangri-La hotels.