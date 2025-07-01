BPTP to invest 3000 crore to develop a premium housing project in Gurugram

Real estate developer BPTP Group is investing nearly ₹3,000 crore to develop a premium glass-façade housing project on Gurugram’s Dwarka Expressway, with an expected revenue of ₹6,500 crore from sales, the company said in a statement on July 1. Real estate developer BPTP Group is investing nearly ₹ 3,000 crore to develop a premium glass-façade housing project on Gurugram’s Dwarka Expressway

The project spans 12.05 acres within Sector 102 and forms part of BPTP’s larger around 150-acre integrated township ecosystem. It is being developed in three phases and will comprise around 1,600 apartments.

The first phase, Amstoria Verti Greens, launched earlier this year, features 885 homes. The recently launched second phase, GAIA Residences, includes 531 glass-façade apartments, with prices starting at ₹3.85 crore, the company said.

BPTP is positioning this development as part of its broader expansion strategy in Gurugram, capitalizing on the rapid growth along the Dwarka Expressway corridor.

“GAIA represents the next chapter in urban luxury - where form meets the purpose and every detail speaks of elegance, comfort, and conscious design,” said Amaan Chawla, president, BPTP Group.

“We are building for a generation that values both sophistication and sustainability and GAIA delivers both in abundance,” he said.

The housing project is expected to include 1.75 lakh sq ft of club and landscaped amenities, offering residents a range of lifestyle features across various levels.

Highlights include sky gardens in each tower; a yoga deck at 400 feet for peaceful meditation above the city; a library lounge at 300 feet for quiet reading in an elevated setting; and a co-working lounge at 200 feet, the company said in a statement.

BPTP has delivered over 25,000 homes, as well as residential and commercial projects across NCR.