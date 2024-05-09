 Brigade Enterprises inks deal for Bengaluru housing project valued at ₹660 crore - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 09, 2024
New Delhi
Brigade Enterprises inks deal for Bengaluru housing project valued at 660 crore

ByHT News Desk
May 09, 2024 08:42 PM IST

Brigade Group's Bengaluru housing project is expected to be spread across 4.6 acres and its total development potential will be around 0.69 mn sq ft

Brigade Group has inked an agreement for a land parcel located in Bengaluru with a gross development value (GDV) of 660 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Brigade Group has inked an agreement for a land parcel located in Bengaluru with a gross development value (GDV) of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>660 crore (Representational photo)(Pixabay)
Brigade Group has inked an agreement for a land parcel located in Bengaluru with a gross development value (GDV) of 660 crore (Representational photo)(Pixabay)

“We would like to inform you that the Company has signed a definitive agreement for a prime land parcel located on Old Madras Road, Bengaluru. Spread across 4.6 acres, the total development potential of the residential project will be around 0.69 mn sq ft with a Gross Development Value of 660 crore,” the company said in a regulatory filing on May 9.

Old Madras Road is a fast-growing residential hub with improved infrastructure, great connectivity and new development plans for the location.

“We are actively pursuing land acquisition opportunities in our target markets and continue to add high quality assets to our land bank. This project is strategically located and contributes to our overall residential growth strategy. We will develop a residential property that will be executed keeping in mind customer preferences for quality and sustainability,” said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited.

Brigade Group has a healthy pipeline of new launches of around 12.61 mn sq ft in the residential segment across Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad. Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises Ltd, has developed many projects across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Gift City-Gujarat, Thiruvananthapuram, Mangaluru and Chikkamagaluru.

Shares of Brigade Enterprises Ltd ended at 1,061.60, down by 48.90, or 4.40%, on the BSE on May 9.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

