Brigade Group signs JDA for 8.63 acres to develop mixed-use township in East Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based Brigade Group has signed a joint development agreement (JDA) for an 8.63-acre land parcel in Gunjur to develop a 39-acre integrated residential township, the company said in a regulatory filing on April 15.

Bengaluru-based Brigade Group has signed a JDA for an 8.63-acre parcel in Gunjur to develop a 39-acre residential township, the company said. (Picture for representational purposes)(File Photo )

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The proposed development, located along the Whitefield–Sarjapur Road corridor, is planned primarily as a large-scale residential project with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around ₹7,200 crore, the company said. The township will feature a mix of multi-generational housing options, including senior living spaces and integrated amenities, it said.

“The overall land assembly for the township is being undertaken through a combination of outright purchase and joint development agreements, with the execution of the 8.63‑acre JDA representing a critical trigger for progressing the larger master‑planned development,” the company said.Also Read: Brigade Group launches luxury residential project in Bengaluru, eyes ₹1,000 crore revenue

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{{^usCountry}} Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited, said the Whitefield–Sarjapur micro-market continues to see strong residential demand, driven by infrastructure upgrades, improved connectivity, and proximity to major employment hubs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises Limited, said the Whitefield–Sarjapur micro-market continues to see strong residential demand, driven by infrastructure upgrades, improved connectivity, and proximity to major employment hubs. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The signing of this JDA is an important milestone that strengthens our residential pipeline in East Bengaluru and enables us to move forward with a large, integrated township development. Brigade has a strong track record of delivering well‑planned residential communities, and this township will reflect our focus on quality, scale, and long‑term liveability. With multi‑generational residential offerings. including senior living spaces, supported by thoughtfully planned amenities and convenience infrastructure, our aim is to create a cohesive, future‑ready residential ecosystem,” she said.Also Read: Brigade Group launches residential project in East Bengaluru, eyes ₹1,100 cr revenue Previous transactions in Bengaluru {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The signing of this JDA is an important milestone that strengthens our residential pipeline in East Bengaluru and enables us to move forward with a large, integrated township development. Brigade has a strong track record of delivering well‑planned residential communities, and this township will reflect our focus on quality, scale, and long‑term liveability. With multi‑generational residential offerings. including senior living spaces, supported by thoughtfully planned amenities and convenience infrastructure, our aim is to create a cohesive, future‑ready residential ecosystem,” she said.Also Read: Brigade Group launches residential project in East Bengaluru, eyes ₹1,100 cr revenue Previous transactions in Bengaluru {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier, the company launched a 10.75-acre residential project in East Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of over ₹1,100 crore. The project, named Brigade Belvedere, is located on Budigere Main Road, off Old Madras Road in East Bengaluru. The initial phase comprises two of the five planned towers, with 773 residential units. The project will include 1, 2, and 3 BHK configurations, with sizes ranging from 715 sq ft to over 2,013 sq ft, the company said.

The Group had also forayed into the industrial real estate segment with the launch of Brigade Industrial Park, a 25-acre project in Devanahalli in North Bengaluru. The development will cater to high-growth sectors such as aerospace and defence, IT/ITES and data centres, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 10.

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Located within the Hi-Tech, Defence and Aerospace Park (Phase I) near Kempegowda International Airport, the project will offer around 2 million square feet of leasable space, the company said.

The company has also partnered with Primus Senior Living to launch three senior living communities across Bengaluru and other South Indian markets. Two of the three upcoming communities will be integrated within larger township developments. The portfolio is expected to comprise over 600 units, marking a significant expansion of Brigade’s senior living platform, the company had said.

The ticket size of the projects will be between ₹60 lakh and ₹3 crore. Mumbai will have homes priced between ₹1.5 and ₹3 crore, and southern cities will have homes priced between ₹70 lakh and ₹1.5 crore, the company had said.

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The company has also partnered with Hyatt to expand its hospitality footprint with two new projects, a beachfront luxury hotel in Chennai and serviced apartments in Bengaluru’s airport corridor.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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